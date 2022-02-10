“Maybe he’s playing for a move?” – Frank McAvennie believes Manchester United man won’t be at Old Trafford next season

Former West Ham United midfielder Frank McAvennie believes Paul Pogba is perhaps playing for a move away from Manchester United.

The Red Devils are yet to agree a new deal with the Frenchman as it looks increasingly likely that he will depart over the summer.

Pogba made his first Premier League appearance in more than three months for Manchester United against Burnley earlier this week.

The Frenchman scored the opening goal of the game, but his side could not see the game through as they were held 1-1 by Burnley.

The Frenchman put in a solid display, but McAvennie believes the player may be playing for a move as he inches closer to being a free agent.

McAvennie told Football Insider:

“I saw it was Pogba who scored for Man United. Really? What’s going on there? I thought he was never going to play for them again. The manager said he wasn’t going to change his mind, so why’s he playing? There is all of this stuff about a contract offer or him maybe going to PSG.

“How can you play someone who won’t be here next season or someone who isn’t committed to the club? I mean, fair play, he scored. I just didn’t see a way back in for him. On his day, the boy is brilliant. He just doesn’t do it enough. Maybe he’s playing for a move?”

Pogba linked with a move to several clubs amidst Manchester United contract standoff

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola and Manchester United have not always seen eye to eye, so it’s nor surprise that the Frenchman could leave the club.

The midfielder has been linked with a return to his old club Juventus, but Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also in the picture to sign him.

Since moving to United, Pogba has not always been consistent. Perhaps a move away from Manchester United is what he needs.

The Frenchman thrives in the French national team and maybe a similar tactical setup elsewhere will see him play with more consistency at club level.

