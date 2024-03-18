"Maybe I have to say it in German and you can all translate it" - Jurgen Klopp once again explains his decision to step down as Liverpool boss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has once again explained his decision to part ways with the Reds at the end of the season. The tactician maintained that he chose to step down in the summer because he no longer felt at the top of his game.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were eliminated from the FA Cup quarterfinals following a 4-3 loss to Manchester United in extra time on Sunday (March 17). After the game, the German was asked whether the intensity and emotions of such games influenced his decision to leave and he responded (via Liverpool Echo):

“Yeah, no, nothing to do with that. If you see me watching football for a team I like, quite emotional as well. You can have that as well without bringing the dog out.

“Didn’t think about that, it’s other things. Really we can talk about my situation as often as you want, I cannot change my answers to be honest. No, nothing to do with that.

“Look, when you are winning, it (the touchline) is a great place to watch a game. When you are losing, it’s pretty much the worst. You stand there. That’s how it is, it’s all fine, I had it all often enough."

Jurgen Klopp further clarified his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, adding:

“It is a general decision about something which has nothing to do with these little moments. I’m really sorry if I cannot explain it properly enough. Maybe I have to say it in German and you can all translate it. I’m not sure if that will be better by the way, the translation."

“No-one has to worry about anything. It’s not that I say, ‘Oh my god, that’s so great. I love absolutely everything about the things I do.’ But I need to be on my top game to do it like I do it. If I feel like I’m not there, then I’m not right, then I’m not the manager that I have to be anymore. That’s how it is.

“You’re not only a little bit worse, you’re immediately properly worse and you are in the wrong place. If you can see that early, you make a decision early. And that’s what I did,” the tactician added.

Sunday's result means that the Reds' hopes of claiming a historic quadruple this season came to an end. They now have the Premier League and Europa League to concentrate on going forward.

What's next for Liverpool?

Following the FA Cup setback, Liverpool will switch their focus back to the Premier League. They will continue their push for the title when they lock horns with Brighton away on Sunday, March 31.

That will be succeeded by a league match versus rivals Manchester United on Sunday, April 7, before they go head-to-head with Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinals encounter at Anfield on Thursday, April 11.

Jurgen Klopp's men currently sit in the second position in the Premier League table, tied at 64 points with Arsenal, who top the table based on goal difference. Manchester City follow closely with 63 points, setting up what promises to be one of the most exciting and intriguing title races ever witnessed.