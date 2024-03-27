“Maybe I wanted to dance?” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammate makes fun of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr, tweet goes viral

Spanish centre-back Aymeric Laporte made fun of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. on X after an apparent altercation between the pair in the 3-3 draw between Brazil and Spain (March 26).

The Brazilian was designated the captain for the first time in his international career in a friendly organized with the slogan 'One Skin, One Identity' to combat racism in football.

Laporte, who is teammates with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, played the full 90 minutes but failed to help Spain to victory. However, there was a controversial moment from a corner that started a chatter among football fans.

Vinicius approached Laporte seemingly unprovoked and shoved him in the back right before a corner kick and the Spaniard retaliated with a push of his own.

After the game, a post on X (via @Llourinho) featured a video of the altercation, quoting the Real Madrid superstar's words from a press conference before the game:

"I just want to play football."

The words were in response to a question addressed to the Brazilian superstar about the racist behavior he has faced in La Liga. He said that it was hard to move forward when surrounded by so much negativity, and that he felt less and less like playing.

Laporte, who is known to be witty and humorous on social media, took the opportunity to post a sly retort (in Spanish) in response to this post. He wrote:

"Quiza queria bailar?"

The phrase, when translated into English, read:

"Maybe I wanted to dance?"

Expand Tweet

Future Real Madrid attacker Endrick scores incredible volley for Brazil against Spain

Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, who is set to make the move to Real Madrid in July 2024, scored an outstanding goal for Brazil against Spain in his debut game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Brazil trailing 2-1 in the 50th minute, Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte appeared to have cleared the ball away from a corner kick. However, it only fell as far as Endrick who lashed it first-time into the bottom corner with his left foot.

Expand Tweet

Brazil went on to concede in the 87th minute via a Rodri penalty but leveled things up right at the end with a 96th-minute penalty of their own which was slotted away by midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Endrick scored in both of Brazil's games this week - the first one being the winner in the 80th minute against England (1-0) on Saturday, March 23.

With a €45 million move to Real Madrid imminent, fans will eagerly be waiting to watch the 17-year-old link up with compatriots Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo for Los Blancos.