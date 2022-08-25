“Maybe it’s time for those players to go” – Patrice Evra feels 27-year-old Manchester United star has not ‘matched the standard’ set at Old Trafford 

Patrice Evra believes it is time for Manchester United to let go of left-back Luke Shaw. The former Red Devils defender believes the Englishman has not shown the standards needed at Old Trafford in his carer so far.

New signing Tyrell Malacia started for Manchester United in their 2-1 win against Liverpool on August 22 and was quite impressive. He managed to keep Mohamed Salah silent for a long time in the game but could not stop the Egyptian from getting a goal back for the Reds.

Speaking to BetFair, Evra claimed it was time for Shaw, along with centre-back Harry Maguire and forward Cristiano Ronaldo, to leave Manchester United. He added the trio are not what the club needs right now, and pointed at the defenders and claimed they were not of the club's standards.

Speaking about Shaw, he said:

"We've been playing Luke Shaw for so many years and I'm really careful when I talk about left-backs because I've been in this position and it's not an easy position."

He added:

"Luke Shaw has been here for so many years and he hasn't matched the standard set by Dennis Irwin or myself, and I think left-back is a really crucial position for United. Maybe it's time for those players to go."

Shaw has played 215 senior matches for the Red Devils so far across all competitions and has also contributed three goals and 22 assists.

He featured in United's first two games of the season, which they lost against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. The England international was then dropped against Liverpool.

Manchester United are still working in the transfer market

Erik ten Hag was handed just three new players this summer, with Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez joining before the season began.

They have also signed midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid for a total fee of £70 million last week.

The Red Devils are working to bring in more signings before the end of the transfer window. As per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Seth, they are working on signing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United.

Manchester United are also preparing a bid for Ajax winger Antony (via Fabrizio Romano).

