"Maybe Messi would receive special treatment" - Days after disagreeing with Cristiano Ronaldo claim, Riyad Mahrez comments on Messi playing in SPL

Days after disagreeing with Cristiano Ronaldo's claims over the Saudi Pro League being a top-five league, Riyad Mahrez believes Lionel Messi would receive special treatment in the SPL. Mahrez also admitted it would be a dream to play alongside the Argentine ace, amid rumors that the latter might join Al-Ahli in December.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo helped transform the Saudi Pro League after joining Al-Nassr as a free agent in January 2023. His arrival led to numerous top European stars following suit, including Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, and Riyad Mahrez.

Ronaldo has publicly defended the quality of the SPL on multiple occasions. The 40-year-old believes the Saudi League is amongst the world's top five leagues and is a superior product to Ligue 1 and the MLS. In December 2024, he stated (via Pubity Sport on X):

Ad

Trending

“Saudi League is better than Ligue 1, of course. Try to sprint in 38, 39, 40 degree weather and see. France only has PSG. The rest are finished.”

During a recent interview with L'Equipe, Mahrez was asked whether he thought the SPL was a top-five league, to which he replied (via GOAL):

"No. I think the five big European leagues are ahead, and then we can start to compete with the other leagues. We're not too far off, I think. After that, the goal isn't to be the best league in the world right now. We're looking at the long term."

Ad

He added:

"Those like me who have arrived are here at the beginning of this adventure, we're a bit like pioneers. We're helping them make this league stronger. And frankly, over my two seasons, I've felt progress in the teams, the coaches, the tactics and the organisation. They're trying to get there, and I think they'll get there. They're putting in the effort and they really want it. "

Ad

After disagreeing with Cristiano Ronaldo, Riyad Mahrez was interviewed by CARRE, where he stated he and Lionel Messi would make a great duo. The latter has been linked with a shock move to Al-Ahli in recent weeks and could join when his contract with Inter Miami expires in December.

Mahrez stated (via Arabic news outlet Kooora):

"We heard from the newspapers that Messi might come to Al-Ahly. It would be a dream for us to play together... I imagine him as a playmaker and me on the wing. We would make a great duo."

Ad

He continued:

"There is no special protection for dribbling players. Maybe Messi would receive special treatment if he decided to come, but not me. I received a lot of beatings."

Riyad Mahrez's Al-Ahli had a successful 2024-25 campaign, winning the AFC Champions League at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.

"You have to respect what he has achieved" - Riyad Mahrez praises Cristiano Ronaldo despite admitting it would be a 'dream' to play alongside Lionel Messi

Despite claiming it would be a 'dream' to play alongside Lionel Messi from the aforementioned interview with CARRE, Al-Ahli winger Riyad Mahrez was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Algeria international hailed Ronaldo for maintaining his form and fitness at the age of 40, as well as his accomplishments during his storied career to date.

Ad

In the same interview, Mahrez said:

"Ronaldo is a legendary player. He still maintains his level at the age of 40. You have to respect what he has achieved. It's hard to be like him."

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest goalscorer of all time, recording 938 goals and 257 assists in 1281 appearances across all competitions for club and country. Moreover, he has won five Ballons d'Or and is still going strong for SPL club Al-Nassr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More