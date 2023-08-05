“Maybe now he has to try to score 20” – Thibaut Courtois feels Real Madrid midfielder can help replace Karim Benzema’s goals

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has outlined how the Madrid giants will look to replace Karim Benzema's goals next season.

Benzema recently brought an end to his glowing spell in the Spanish capital as he secured a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman has led the team's attack since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018. He was in phenomenal form last season, scoring 31 goals and providing six assists in 43 matches across competitions.

Hence, replacing Benzema will be a tough ask for the Spanish giants as they need to find a reliable source in front of the goal. Real Madrid have already signed Joselu Mato on a one-year loan from Espanyol.

The likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes are also potent goal threats. Federico Valverde also showed his goalscoring abilities last season, contributing 12 goals in 56 games across competitions.

Speaking about how the team plans to replace Benzema's goals, Courtois said: (via Madrid Zone):

"Replacing Benzema's goals? It has to be a team thing. We have Vini, Rodrygo, Joselu who is a really good striker for us. He's a profile we didn't have before. Fede scored like 12-14 goals last season, maybe now he has to try to score 20. It comes as a team."

Karim Benzema left as a Real Madrid icon as he is the second-highest goalscorer in the team's history, scoring 354 goals in 648 games. He won five UEFA Champions League trophies with the club, among other honors.

Benzema has so far scored three goals and has provided one assist in three matches for Al-Ittihad.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Arda Guler's injury

Real Madrid bagged one of the best young talents in European football when they signed Arda Guler from Fenerbahce earlier this summer.

The 18-year-old, however, was sent back to Madrid from the team's pre-season tour in the United States after sustaining a knee injury. Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on Guler's health, telling (via Los Blancos' website):

“It's quite hard to talk about a medical aspect, but it's not too serious. It's a small problem in the meniscus and we're assessing whether to have a conservative treatment or surgery.”

Guler is expected to be a key player for Real Madrid in the coming seasons. However, his current injury status could force the player out of action for a few weeks. The club are yet to provide a definite update on when will Guler return to action.