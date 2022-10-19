"Maybe no one told him this" - William Gallas says Liverpool star has always had the same 'problem' 

It hasn't been the best of starts for Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold this season, with the Englishman's defending getting questioned since the campaign kicked off. Former Arsenal centre-back William Gallas has noted that the Reds right-back has always had the problem even when the team were doing well.

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the season, especially in the Premier League, winning only three of their nine games. Alexander-Arnold has been one of the main players singled out for criticism due to his defending or the lack of it.

Many agree that the right-back is a liability in the team, as his effort at the back is far less than what he contributes at the other end. Gallas doesn't think that's strange, as the problem has always been there with the Reds right-back.

"He was criticised from the beginning of the season because Liverpool were not good from the start," Gallas told GentingCasino when asked if he agrees with the criticism of the Englishman's defending.

He continued:

"Trent has always had the same problem, even last year and two years ago, and no one said anything because Liverpool were winning. They were on fire, so no one said Trent has a big problem when he has to defend."

Alexander-Arnold has always thrived on his ability to push forward and support the attack, creating chances and assisting his teammates. Nevertheless, Gallas reckons that the Englishman should be encouraged to do well in defence too.

"Even if Trent was giving a lot of assists, I think they should encourage his defending, and maybe no one told him this," the Frenchman added.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's numbers for Liverpool this season

The defender has been below his usual level this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made 13 appearances for the Reds since the campaign kicked off, recording three goals. This includes a goal each in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Community Shield.

Up next, the Mersysiders will go head-to-head with West Ham United in the Premier League at Anfield later tonight (October 19). Alexander-Arnold is expected to keep his spot on the right-hand side of defence. It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's men come out on top in the clash.

