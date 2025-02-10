"Maybe he should have put more pressure on himself" - Dejan Lovren offers opinion on why Mohamed Salah hasn't won Ballon d'Or yet

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has provided his verdict on why Mohamed Salah is yet to win the Ballon d'Or. The Croatian defender expressed his surprise, stating Salah should have put more pressure on himself to be 'as loud' as other contenders.

Salah has been one of the most consistent superstars in Europe over the past eight years for Liverpool. However, he is yet to win his maiden Ballon d'Or, with his best finish being in fifth place.

In addition, the 'Egyptian King' had a decent 2023-24 season, accumulating 25 goals and 14 assists in 44 appearances across competitions, winning the EFL Cup. Despite this, he was snubbed from any major individual honor and was unable to crack the 2024 Ballon d'Or final 30 shortlist.

During a recent interview, former Liverpool defender Lovren stated (via Tribuna):

"Honestly, I don't know, is it because of the continent? There are many reasons, and I personally am surprised; why didn't he make the team of the year? Why didn't he win the World Player of the Year award? Why wasn't he in the top three? Why wasn't he even shortlisted for some awards?"

He added:

"He's a quiet player, but imagine if he was as loud as others, I don't know, maybe he should have put more pressure on himself. It's hard to understand, but when you look at the numbers, and everyone always talks about them, where this and that are nominated because of the number of goals scored."

"This guy won the Premier League, won the Champions League, led his country to the World Cup, what more can he do? But let's be honest, there are many great players who haven't received the awards they deserve. Sometimes, it's hard to understand."

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has established himself as one of the greatest players in Premier League history. The 32-year-old has scored 237 goals and provided 106 assists in 383 appearances across all competitions, helping the Reds win eight trophies. His other personal accolades include winning the PL Golden Boot thrice, the 2018 Puskas Award, and the PL Player of the Season (2017-18).

Mohamed Salah is currently the favorite to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah's long wait to win the Ballon d'Or could be coming to an end. As per GOAL's latest power rankings, the Egypt skipper is currently the favorite to claim the prestigious award.

Despite his contract with the Reds ending this summer, the 32-year-old has garnered 26 goals and 18 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. His feats have helped Arne Slot and Co. get to the top of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League standings.

If Salah continues his red-hot form and secures silverware this season, it would be no surprise to see him lift the Ballon d'Or. He is likely to face stiff competition from Barcelona trio Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

