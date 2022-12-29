“I want people I respect to do well” – Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders opens up on happiness in watching Arteta transform Arsenal

Pep Lijnders, Liverpool's assistant manager, has praised his former colleague and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He highlighted the strong relationship they built while taking a UEFA-accredited coaching course together.

Arteta is currently having a successful third season as Arsenal's manager. He has guided the team to the top of the Premier League with a five-point advantage over Manchester City.

Among the highlights of Arteta's successful start to the season was a victory over the Reds in an exciting five-goal match at the Emirates in October.

"Every day, I'm learning something new. There are so many details, body position, how to control the ball and it helps us to improve.



He's (Arteta) not just telling everyone what to do; he's teaching us why. It helps the team to understand and improve." [fourfourtwo] Odegaard:"Every day, I'm learning something new. There are so many details, body position, how to control the ball and it helps us to improve.He's (Arteta) not just telling everyone what to do; he's teaching us why. It helps the team to understand and improve." [fourfourtwo] https://t.co/gnuutOi4g8

While at Anfield, Lijnders has worked closely with manager Jurgen Klopp and has won Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles. Despite their professional competition, the Dutchman has only positive things to say about Arteta and his accomplishments at the Emirates Stadium.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Lijnders revealed how happy he is to watch his former colleague turn things around with the Gunners (via Liverpool Echo):

"I loved every second. Mikel and I were in the same position at that time: him assisting Pep, me assisting Jurgen. Curiosity and respect – so many similarities. I'm happy for his route – his success – despite being competitors."

He added:

"I want people I respect to do well. Except against us! He is transforming the club [Arsenal]. There isn't a bigger compliment in football."

Arsenal manager Arteta wanted Liverpool assistant Lijnders to move to the Emirates with him

Lijnders revealed in his book, Intensity: inside Liverpool FC: Our Story, that Arteta had asked him to be the assistant manager at the Emirates Stadium. Unai Emery had just left the Gunners' dugout in 2019, and Arteta had been picked as the Spaniard's replacement.

In Lijnders' words:

“Mikel Arteta had asked me to be his assistant manager when he was preparing for his new step into management. We were together years earlier on the Pro Licence course. His request came out of nothing."

The Liverpool assistant manager stated that he went on to decline the offer, eventually winning the Premier League with the Reds at Anfield:

“Imagine the assistant of Pep Guardiola and the assistant of Jurgen Klopp at Arsenal. What a crazy thought. Mikel said he felt: ‘There was just a difference playing Liverpool before and after you came in’. This was the biggest compliment I ever got from somebody.⁣ I politely said no to him. A few months later, we won the title for the first time in 30 years.”

Arteta joined Arsenal mid-season in 2019 and led them to eighth, eighth, and fifth-placed finishes in the league before the current season.

