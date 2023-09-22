“Maybe his is slightly better” – When Cristiano Ronaldo named quality he wants from Lionel Messi and Neymar offered brilliant response 

Cristiano Ronaldo once admitted that he would take longtime rival Lionel Messi's left foot out of the Argentine icon's qualities while Neymar gave a superb response.

The trio were taking part in a Q and A at the 2015 Ballon d'Or ceremony and were asked various questions. One intriguing query was which quality each player would take from their respective rival.

Lionel Messi praised Cristiano Ronaldo and insisted that he possessed many qualities that any player would like to have. Meanwhile, the Portuguese hero was more specific with his answer. He said (via GOAL) [00:23]:

"Messi's left foot isn't bad! Maybe the left foot. I'm not too bad using my left but maybe his is slightly better."

It's understandable why Ronaldo would desire Messi's left foot. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 444 left-footed goals during his illustrious career, per Transfermarkt. Most of them have been stunning strikes and 116 have been match winners.

That's 323 left-footed goals more than the Al Nassr superstar has managed during his phenomenal career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become both club and international football's all-time record goalscorer. 259 of his 722 club strikes have been with his formidable right foot.

Neymar cut into the conversation to give his take on which qualities he would take from the two iconic forwards [00:43]:

"I think I'll take both. Messi's left and Ronaldo's right."

The Al Hilal superstar has been wreaking havoc for years with both his left and right foot. He became Brazil's all-time record goalscorer recently with 79 goals in 126 caps, eclipsing the late great Pele.

However, it's clear that Neymar is an admirer of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who many regard as the two greatest players in history. The Brazilian's excellence during his career has been somewhat overshadowed by their stranglehold over the sport.

Neymar admitted the difficulties in replicating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's success

Neymar claimed that it was difficult to rival the legendary duo.

The Brazilian superstar once acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the two best players in the world in 2014. The former Barcelona attacker was playing alongside Messi at Camp Nou at the time while Ronaldo was at rivals Real Madrid (via Bleacher Report):

"Cristiano and Lionel are better than any player today. It's difficult to compete with them. I don't know if I'll reach their level, but I hope to better myself each day. I always want to be better than I am."

Neymar has carved out a memorable career that many often don't realize due to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's dominance. He has bagged 295 goals and 192 assists in 501 games for the likes of Barca, Paris Saint-Germain, Santos, and Al Hilal.

The Brazil captain has won the UEFA Champions League, five Ligue 1 titles, two La Liga titles, three Coupe de France trophies and three Copa del Rey trophies. He is often compared to Selecao legends Ronaldinho and Pele with his trickery, agility, and football IQ.