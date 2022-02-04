“Maybe someone doesn’t like me because I’m too good?” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s cocky interview after knocking Middlesbrough out of FA Cup in 2007 resurfaces

As Manchester United gear up to face Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's interview from the Red Devils' 1-0 victory over Boro back in 2007 has resurfaced.

Manchester United faced Middlesbrough in the semi-finals of the FA Cup that season, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a controversial penalty in the 2nd leg to send the Red Devils through to the finals.

Following the game, reporter Geoff Shreeves quizzed the forward about the nature of the penalty and the controversy surrounding him. He replied:

"I don’t know why, every time it’s against Middlesbrough. For me, it's a penalty. Maybe someone doesn’t like me because I'm too good? Of course I felt the contact this is why I slipped. He touched me. If you touch me, I lose my balance and this is why I go down. When some teams lose they have something to say. I think the win is fair, Manchester played better."

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for Manchester United tonight as the Red Devils are currently short in the attacking department. The Portuguese superstar is the club's top scorer this season with 14 goals from 23 appearances across all competitions.

"They have some fabulous individuals" - Cristiano Ronaldo not the only problem for Boro during tonight's FA Cup clash

Manchester United are expected to field a relatively strong lineup ahead of tonight's FA Cup clash against Middlesbrough. Boro boss Chris Wilder spoke on the prospect of his team coming up against players of such quality. He said:

"Their team sheet will come in the dressing room and it’ll be De Gea, Varane, Harry Maguire… let’s not crumble in that process! They have some fabulous individuals that can hurt you, and hurt teams around Europe and the Premier League. A huge array of talent to choose from. But it is not sight-seeing for our players. It is not a shirt-swapping situation. I don’t want people going to Old Trafford to enjoy the visit."

“If they want a shirt, do it in the changing rooms after. We don’t want to be looking at them all fuzzy-eyed. They are up against a competitor. I want them to play well. To give a good account of themselves and make it a competitive dangerous night for Manchester United. If we play well we can do. If not it will be a comfortable night for Manchester United. No one wants that, me included."

