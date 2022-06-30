"Maybe something else will happen” - Toni Kroos suggests Real Madrid aren't done in transfer market this summer 

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos believes the Spanish champions could do more activity in the summer transfer window.

He believes they've done well so far, but the door could be open for more signings. They have signed Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni, having missed out on PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos said (via Madrid Xtra):

“I have great confidence in the club when they spend a lot of money on a player. I think we are doing well in the transfer market and who knows maybe something else will happen.”

Real Madrid have so far addressed their areas of potential concern this transfer window. They, of course, missed out on Mbappe, who decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Madrid have signed Rudger from Chelsea on a free transfer. Los Blancos had let go off Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last season. However, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez did exceedingly well. Rudiger, who was exceptional for Chelsea, will now add another layer to Real Madrid's defensive line.

The Merengues have also signed midfielder Tchouameni from AS Monaco for a whopping €100 million. The 22-year-old has impressed for club and country, playing 50 matches for Monaco across competitions last season.

Madrid are set to part ways with club legends Marcelo and Gareth Bale, and veteran Isco. Their contracts expire this summer. Bale is set to join Los Angeles FC, while it's not yet known where the other two would end up at. Los Blancos have also extended Luka Modric's contract for another year.

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio could leave this summer

Marco Asensio could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. His contract expires in the summer of 2023, and according to Deportes COPE, the club will not offer him a new contract.

The 26-year-old joined Madrid from Mallorca in 2015 but was sent on loan to Espanyol for a season. After his return to Los Blancos, he started off well but has recently faded, falling behind Rodrygo Goes and Federico Valverde.

Asensio has registered 49 goals and 24 assists in 235 games across competitions for the European champions so far. According to the aforementioned report, AC Milan and Liverpool have put in their offers for the Spaniard.

Los Blancos could look to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

