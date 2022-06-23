"Maybe something for the end of the transfer window" - Fabrizio Romano opens up on Liverpool's interest in Real Madrid forward

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are happy with their transfer window and have no plans to sign Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio right now.

In a recent report, Spanish outlet Diario AS claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was interested in signing Asensio. It added that the Merseyside giants had already made contact with the player’s representatives, and that the Whites would be open to sanctioning the transfer for a £35 million fee.

German outlet Wett Freunde recently asked Romano to shed light on the potential transfer. Meticulously analyzing the situation, the transfer expert claimed that a potential switch would be “really difficult,” adding that it could be an option for the end of the window. Romano said:

“I think that would be really difficult. It could maybe be something for the end of the transfer window. In case Liverpool decide to change their position. But at the moment they say internally that they are happy with the squad they have.

“It could depend on the impact of the young players who signed them. For example Fabio Carvalho, who was fantastic in the league at Fulham and who is believed to be ready for the first team to play at the highest level at Liverpool. Of course, while we're preparing, we'll have to wait and see how it develops and everything else.”

Romano disclosed that the Anfield outfit were contemplating contract extensions, adding:

“Nothing is in sight for Marco Asensio as Liverpool are very happy with Darwin (Nunez), (Fabio) Carvalho and (Calvin) Ramsay. They are very happy with their transfer window. They are already thinking about new contract extensions. They plan for the future and not just for the present.”

Liverpool should prioritize Mohamed Salah’s extension over signing Marco Asensio

In the 2021-22 campaign, Asensio only managed to score 12 goals in 42 appearances across competitions, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

The Real Madrid No. 11 also had a hard time keeping up with pacey opponents and needed considerable support from Luka Modric to avoid being caught out on the break.

Asensio can still produce moments of magic from time to time, but he would most certainly not be an upgrade over the Reds’ current right-winger Mohamed Salah.

Salah finished the 2021-22 Premier League campaign as the division’s leading scorer and assist provider, snagging both the Golden Boot (23 goals) and the Playmaker award (13 assists).

As per Romano, the six-time European champions are focusing on contract extensions and we believe extending Salah’s deal, which runs until June 2023, will be their top priority.

Following Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich, Klopp cannot afford to lose another pillar of his attack.

