"Maybe this squad has more talent than in our time" – Nani offers interesting verdict on Manchester United amid worrying form

Adana Demirspor star Nani has stated that the current Manchester United squad is comparatively better on paper compared to his squad. However, the ex-Red Devils winger also suggested that Erik ten Hag's men are severely lacking in fighting spirit amid sub-par run of form.

The Red Devils, who finished third in the Premier League last season, ended a six-year trophy drought after lifting the 2022-23 EFL Cup earlier in February. However, they have opened the ongoing season on a disheartening note, losing eight of their 15 overall games so far.

Despite dishing out over £180 million earlier this summer, Manchester United have failed to build on last campaign's positive performances this time around. They are eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 15 points from 10 games, already eight points off fourth.

Speaking on Portuguese sports website B24's 1Para1 podcast, Nani opined on the Red Devils' ongoing struggles. Initially hailing the current squad before pointing out their fallacies, he said (h/t United In Focus):

"Now, when you watch [them] play, you see a lot of talent. Maybe this squad has more talent than in our time in terms of technique. They're all technically gifted. But when you watch the game, there's no spirit of sacrifice. No fighting spirit. A real player, a star, at Manchester United, has to unlock the game. If they don't, it won't work."

Of late, a number of United stars have been scrutinized for their lack of proper grit and determination during their outings. They have relied on individual moments of brilliances to eke out seven victories across all competitions this season, five in the Premier League so far.

Nani, on the other hand, represented Manchester United 230 times between 2007 and 2015. He scored 41 goals and laid out 71 assists along the way, also lifting 12 trophies, including four domestic titles.

Manchester United told about target's price

According to Italian news outlet LInterista, Atalanta have chosen to slap a price tag of £35 million on teenager Giorgio Scalvini. They are hoping that their valuation will help in warding off interest from top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Inter Milan in the future.

Scalvini, 19, has popped up as one of the most promising centre-back prospects of late. He has cemented himself as a crucial starter since his Atalanta debut in 2021, while also earning seven caps for Italy.

A right-footed defender blessed with tackling, marking and positioning, the Atalanta academy product has featured in 68 matches for his club so far. He has registered 21 shutouts and netted four times too.