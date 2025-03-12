“Maybe he hasn't been doing that” - Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney highlights what struggling Rasmus Hojlund must do to turn fortunes around

Wayne Rooney has defended Rasmus Hojlund amid his poor form for Manchester United. The legendary footballer believes that the Danish striker's goal drought will end and he just needs to focus on the basics.

Speaking to the BBC, Rooney stated that Hojlund just needs to get one goal, which will open the floodgates. The Englishman's advice is especially valuable as he is the Red Devils' all-time top goalscorer with 253 strikes for the club.

Rooney said (via GOAL):

"You know, a striker for Manchester United, when you're not scoring goals, there's a lot of pressure, a lot of people talking about you. Can you do it for Manchester United? I think the best thing to do is simplify it and obviously making the runs into penalty boxes is as easy as it comes, you have to make them runs. But simplifying the game, getting the ball, laying it off, getting in the box, getting the ball out wide, getting in the penalty box, putting yourself in the best position to score goals."

"Nine times out of 10 you're relying on your team-mates to give you chances and put the ball in the box or slide balls in behind. Maybe he hasn't been doing that, he hasn't been getting that service of late. But I've got faith in him. I think he is a good player and he works hard. I think that's really important as well. I think he just needs that goal and once he gets it, they'll all start coming."

Rasmus Hojlund has scored two goals in 23 Premier League matches this season. He has five goals in nine Europa League matches but has failed to score in any of his three FA Cup matches or two Carabao Cup games.

Rio Ferdinand offers advice to Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund

Former United centre-back Rio Ferdinand spoke to TNT Sports last month and offered some advice to the Danish striker. He believes that the striker needs to stop fighting defenders and break away from them.

The Englishman said (via GOAL):

"One of the things with Hojlund, watching him I get frustrated because he’s always trying to fight the defender and have contact. Sometimes release yourself from contact so when you have someone against you it’s easier to take the ball and get into areas where you’ll affect the game, in between the posts and in the box."

Rasmus Hojlund has not scored or assisted for Manchester United since scoring a brace against Viktoria Plzen in December 2024. He was signed for £72 million from Atalanta in the summer of 2023.

