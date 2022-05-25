"Maybe they think they already won the game" - Real Madrid's Karim Benzema takes a dig at Liverpool star's comments ahead of Champions League final

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has responded to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's quotes about revenge. He has claimed that the Reds seem overconfident to believe they have already won the Champions League final.

The Frenchman added that the Reds star could say whatever he wanted before the game, and nothing would change.

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final this Saturday. The Reds defeated Inter, Benfica, and Villarreal to make it to the summit clash, while Los Blancos defeated PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Speaking to Movistar, Benzema claimed he was not bothered about Salah sounding overconfident ahead of the Champions League. He said:

"Liverpool have a lot of confidence. Maybe they think they already won the game, maybe they think this isn't the same Real Madrid as before, that they're favourites. Salah can say whatever he wants."

Salah previously claimed he was excited about the final and added that he wanted revenge for the 2018 loss. He said:

"I'm so excited, I said before the game that I wanted to play Madrid in the final. We lost in the [2018] final, it was a sad day for all of us, and I think it is revenge time. I'm sure it is going to be a tough game, they beat a lot of good teams, so we just need to focus on the game."

Real Madrid's Benzema vs Liverpool's Salah for Ballon d'Or?

Karim Benzema is touted to be the favorite for the Ballon d'Or this year, but Salah is not far behind in the reckoning.

Speaking earlier in May, the Liverpool star claimed he was doing all he could to win the trophy this season. He said:

"I lost last time because I scored 40 goals but we didn't win any trophies. This time, my number is really high and we've already won one cup. If we win the next two, it's going to be exciting who is going to win it. This is my best season for me at Liverpool. The goal and assist numbers are high and the way I created chances, the highest number in the Premier League, everything around the game has changed a lot. But when the team wins and I don't score, I'm still very happy."

Real Madrid have won La Liga this season and Benzema played a big role in it. He is also one of the main reasons for Blancos reaching the Champions League final.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava