"Maybe it is time for him to move on" - Steven Gerrard urges Harry Kane to leave Tottenham next summer

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has advised England superstar Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Harry Kane has long been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur, but a transfer is yet to materialize. He was expected to join Manchester City in the summer of 2021 but a move fell through in the end. Antonio Conte’s arrival saw Kane settle down at Spurs, but with the Italian’s reign looking unlikely to extend beyond June, speculation about the Englishman’s future has soared again.

After Kane became England’s all-time top scorer with a penalty in a 2-1 win over Italy in Thursday’s (23 March) 2024 European Championship qualifier in Naples, Gerrard reopened the conversation. The Liverpool icon urged Kane, whom he dubbed one of the best strikers in the world, to find a new home ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Harry Kane has been urged to leave Tottenham after becoming England's record scorer... by Steven Gerrard Harry Kane has been urged to leave Tottenham after becoming England's record scorer... by Steven Gerrard 👀mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

On Channel 4, Gerrard said (via HITC):

“You are talking about greatness, you are talking about one of the best number 9s in the world right now.

“That’s the reason why every transfer window, he is ahead in terms of all the talks because, you know, maybe it is time, maybe it is time for him to move on.”

Harry Kane sees his Tottenham Hotspur contract expire in June 2024. According to reports, Manchester United are interested in signing the 29-year-old this summer.

England coach Gareth Southgate hails the mental strength of Tottenham ace Harry Kane

England picked up a monumental 2-1 win over Italy in their first 2024 European Championship qualifier on Thursday, claiming their first victory in Italy since 1961.

Declan Rice opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Kane doubled the tally with a confident penalty in the 44th minute. Italy’s debutant Mateo Retegui pulled one back in the 56th minute to put pressure on the visitors, but Gareth Southgate’s side ultimately held firm to bag the win.

Speaking after the game, Southgate lauded Kane for scoring his 54th international goal and becoming England’s all-time top scorer in only 81 matches. Southgate spoke about the Tottenham star (via NDTV Sports):

“To break the record in the manner he did given the recent history was an indication of his strength of character. I couldn't be happier for him.

"To do it as quick as he has as well, he still has a lot of his career to go, is an incredible achievement.”

In his previous outing, Harry Kane missed a crucial penalty, which saw England lose 2-1 to France in the quarter-finals and crash out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes