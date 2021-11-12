“Maybe these two” – Nemanja Matic names two best dribblers in the Manchester United side

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has named Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford as the two best dribblers in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. The Serbian also named Paul Pogba as the funniest character in the Red Devils dressing room.

Greenwood and Rashford have been important players for Manchester United under Solskjaer. Greenwood has scored four goals and provided one assist for the Red Devils this season. Rashford, who recently returned from an injury, has found the back of the net three times in six games this term.

Manchester United midfielder Matic has now named Greenwood and Rashford as the two best dribbles in Solskjaer's squad. The 33-year-old has disregarded the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in favour of the two players. Matic said in a Q&A session with Manchester United fans:

"The best dribbler with the ball is definitely not me. I don’t have to do that because my position doesn’t allow me to dribble a lot. I would say probably our strikers – Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford. Yeah, maybe these two players.”

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Only Jamie Vardy (7) has scored more Premier League goals than Mason Greenwood (4) of all English players this season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Only Jamie Vardy (7) has scored more Premier League goals than Mason Greenwood (4) of all English players this season https://t.co/xNmpfmiTJz

The duo have displayed their qualities on several occasions for Manchester United. Greenwood is known for his shooting ability, having developed a knack for finding the back of the net with both feet. Rashford, on the other hand, has established himself as a regular for the Red Devils and the England national team over recent years.

Manchester United have been on a poor run of form recently, winning just three of their last 10 games in all competitions. Solskjaer will be hoping that Greenwood, Rashford and others can help the side turn things around when they return to action following the international break.

Nemanja Matic names the funniest character in the Manchester United squad

The Serbia international has named Paul Pogba as the funniest player in the Manchester United squad. Matic explained that the 28-year-old is funny to watch when he gets angry. He said:

"The funniest character in the dressing room is Paul. Paul always gets angry and it is funny to watch him."

Matic, though, is not a fan of the World Cup winner's fashion sense. He said:

"I think sometimes he posts his style on social media and I think people saw why [there is banter about it]. I don’t want to get involved with it again. If he wants, he can post, okay, but I don’t like his style!”

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Nemanja Matic: “Best dressed in the team? Myself. By far. I think sometimes he [Pogba] posts his style on social media and I think people saw why. I don’t want to get involved with it again. If he wants, he can post, okay, but I don’t like his style!” [MU] 🗣 Nemanja Matic: “Best dressed in the team? Myself. By far. I think sometimes he [Pogba] posts his style on social media and I think people saw why. I don’t want to get involved with it again. If he wants, he can post, okay, but I don’t like his style!” [MU] https://t.co/xbrNnU3oyI

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Despite their differing opinions off the field, Matic and Pogba have played several games together in Manchester United's midfield.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar