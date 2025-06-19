“Maybe a year!” - John Obi Mikel hits back at Alexander-Arnold for comment about spending just 2 months learning Spanish before Real Madrid switch

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has refused to accept Trent Alexander-Arnold's claim about learning Spanish in just two months before the Real Madrid move. The English forward joined Los Blancos this summer from Liverpool, and stunned everyone by speaking perfect Spanish during his unveiling earlier this month.

Alexander-Arnold made his debut for the LaLiga giants on Wednesday, June 18, in the 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup. The 26-year-old started the game, before he was replaced by Lucas Vazquez in the 65th minute.

Speaking after the draw, Alexander-Arnold reflected on his previous press conference, reiterating that he had picked up Spanish in a couple of months.

"Not too long. A couple of months. It was something important that I had to do. I want to adapt and give myself the best start possible going to a new country, new city and new team. It is important to show the intent that I want to embrace the culture, immerse myself in it and try to adapt as best as possible," said Alexander-Arnold.

Trending

However, DAZN pundit Obi Mikel suggested, via The Mirror, that Alexander-Arnold had been learning Spanish for a year.

"He spent a couple of months learning Spanish, but I don't agree with that...maybe a year!" said Obi Mikel.

Real Madrid reportedly paid Liverpool £10m to sign the Englishman a month before his contract was due to expire on June 30.

What did Trent Alexander-Arnold say about making his Real Madrid debut?

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold was over the moon after appearing for the first time for Real Madrid this week. The Englishman is expected to be Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish right-back missed almost the entire 2024-25 campaign after picking up an ACL injury and yet to return to full fitness. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, registered four goals and eight assists from 44 games for Liverpool before his move.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Englishman stated that he is living the dream of almost every player.

"It's an incredible day for me to make my Real Madrid debut. It's something almost every player dreams of so to be able to achieve it is huge for me," said Alexander-Arnold.

He continued:

"Of course, there's some disappointment in there because we haven't won the game. It's disappointing not to win. But there were a lot of positives, especially in the second half."

Trent Alexander-Arnold is under contract with Real Madrid until 2031.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More