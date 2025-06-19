“Maybe a year!” - John Obi Mikel hits back at Alexander-Arnold for comment about spending just 2 months learning Spanish before Real Madrid switch

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has refused to accept Trent Alexander-Arnold's claim about learning Spanish in just two months before the Real Madrid move. The English forward joined Los Blancos this summer from Liverpool, and stunned everyone by speaking perfect Spanish during his unveiling earlier this month.
Alexander-Arnold made his debut for the LaLiga giants on Wednesday, June 18, in the 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup. The 26-year-old started the game, before he was replaced by Lucas Vazquez in the 65th minute.
Speaking after the draw, Alexander-Arnold reflected on his previous press conference, reiterating that he had picked up Spanish in a couple of months.
"Not too long. A couple of months. It was something important that I had to do. I want to adapt and give myself the best start possible going to a new country, new city and new team. It is important to show the intent that I want to embrace the culture, immerse myself in it and try to adapt as best as possible," said Alexander-Arnold.
However, DAZN pundit Obi Mikel suggested, via The Mirror, that Alexander-Arnold had been learning Spanish for a year.
"He spent a couple of months learning Spanish, but I don't agree with that...maybe a year!" said Obi Mikel.
Real Madrid reportedly paid Liverpool £10m to sign the Englishman a month before his contract was due to expire on June 30.
What did Trent Alexander-Arnold say about making his Real Madrid debut?
Trent Alexander-Arnold was over the moon after appearing for the first time for Real Madrid this week. The Englishman is expected to be Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Spanish right-back missed almost the entire 2024-25 campaign after picking up an ACL injury and yet to return to full fitness. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, registered four goals and eight assists from 44 games for Liverpool before his move.
Speaking on Wednesday, the Englishman stated that he is living the dream of almost every player.
"It's an incredible day for me to make my Real Madrid debut. It's something almost every player dreams of so to be able to achieve it is huge for me," said Alexander-Arnold.
He continued:
"Of course, there's some disappointment in there because we haven't won the game. It's disappointing not to win. But there were a lot of positives, especially in the second half."
Trent Alexander-Arnold is under contract with Real Madrid until 2031.