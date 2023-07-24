Mazatlan vs Juarez Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2023 

Mazatlan and Juarez will square off in an all-Mexican affair in the 2023 Leagues Cup on Tuesday.

Mazatlan kicked off their tournament with a 3-1 victory over Austin FC last week. All four goals were scored in the second half, with David Escobar, Andres Montano and Eduard Bello all finding the back of the net for the Mexicans, while Diego Fagundez scored what proved to be a consolation goal for Austin.

Juarez are yet to kickstart their Leagues Cup campaign. Los Bravos are coming into the tournament on the back of a 4-2 away victory over Toluca in the Liga MX a fortnight ago. Four different men got on the scoresheet to help the visitors claim maximum points.

Mazatlan vs Juarez Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on six occasions in the past. Mazatlan have three wins to their name, while Juarez were victorious twice.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Juarez claimed a 3-2 away win.

Mazatlan's victory over Austin FC halted their six-game winless run (four losses).

Four of Juarez's last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

The opening goal was scored in the first 15 minutes of four of the six head-to-head games.

Four of the six head-to-head games witnessed goals at both ends.

Mazatlan vs Juarez Prediction

Mazatlan's win over Austin FC put them in the driving seat to qualify for the knockout rounds. Another win here would guarantee them top spot in the group and a place in the next round.

Juarez will be aiming to register a win here, while a draw would leave them needing to beat Austin FC by at least three goals to qualify. Games between Mazatlan and Jaurez tend to be tight affairs, with both sides typically finding the back of the net.

Mazatlan were on a poor run of form prior to the game against Austin. That win could prove to be a boost to their campaign and they will head into this game full of confidence. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Mazatlan 1-1 Juarez

Mazatlan vs Juarez Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals