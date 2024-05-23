“Mbappe doesn’t scare us” - Barcelona star Lewandowski on Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid

Barcelona's star striker Robert Lewandowski has claimed that the club remains unfazed by Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid. The Frenchman is rumored to arrive in the Spanish capital on a free transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

Following years of speculations, French superstar and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe's dream move to Spanish giants Real Madrid might finally be coming to life. After losing out to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals of the Champions League, Mbappe announced his decision to part ways with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

With his departure now imminent, strong reports have emerged confirming the Frenchman's high-profile move to Real Madrid. It has been reported by OK Diario that Mbappe's transfer to the Spanish capital could be made official following the Champions League final where Los Blancos take on Borussia Dortmund.

Addressing these reports and Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival in Spain, Barcelona's star striker Robert Lewandowski recently expressed confidence in his team's abilities to topple their arch-rivals irrespective of any potential signings.

Lewandowski told MARCA:

"Mbappe doesn't scare us. No, of course, he is an incredible player and if he goes to Real Madrid, it will be a very strong team. But our mentality has to be that no matter how good the opposing players are, if we are a team and we work together, we can beat them."

Real Madrid aiming to sway Barcelona target as Los Blancos legend retires

German midfield legend and World Cup winner Toni Kroos announced his shock retirement from the sport at the end of the season. The 34-year-old confirmed the decision to hang up his boots following the completion of the 2024 UEFA Euros.

Kroos's departure leaves a significant void in Real Madrid’s midfield, prompting the club to scout for suitable replacements. According to a report from Diario AS, Madrid has identified yet another German in Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich as a potential target to fill the gap left by Kroos.

Kimmich’s versatility, experience, and ability to control possession make him an appealing option for Los Blancos. The club's interest in Kimmich is part of a strategic effort to maintain their midfield strength.

However, Madrid is not the only club interested in Kimmich. FC Barcelona is also reportedly keen on the German international. The Catalan giants have been tracking Kimmich for a considerable time and view him as a potential reinforcement for their defensive midfield.

With two La Liga giants rumored to be interested in signing Joshua Kimmich, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 29-year-old.