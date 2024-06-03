“Mbappe is the future and the present” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s old comments on Kylian Mbappe resurface after Real Madrid announce transfer

An old Cristiano Ronaldo comment about new Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe about being the game's future and present has emerged. Los Blancos have announced the signing of the Frenchman on a free transfer.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner had already announced leaving PSG at the start of the 2023-24 season. While Los Blancos were touted to be his next destination, the official confirmation from the club came on Monday (June 3).

Mbappe is now widely considered one of the most lethal young strikers of his generation. In fact, it has been that way since he first emerged on the scene before France's triumphant 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.

It's interesting to note that Ronaldo - one of the game's best-ever players - recognised the greatness in Mbappe, noting in a February 2020 interview published by Marca (via Bleacher Report):

"Mbappe is the future and the present. He's a fantastic player, very fast, and he will be the future."

Fast forward four years, much of the attributes Ronaldo mentioned about Mbappe still hold true as he embarks on a new adventure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"A dream come true" - What Kylian Mbappe said after joining Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly excited to join Real Madrid - whose all-time top-scorer happens to be Cristiano Ronaldo (450 goals in 438 games across competitions).

Having been on the trail of the Frenchman for many years, Los Blancos have finally landed the much sought-after striker. Mbappe, on his part, is ecstatic to be joining the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners, tweeting (as translated from Spanish):

"A dream come true. So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!"

Having joined the Portuguese's former club, Mbappe would look to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's staggering exploits at the club, which include, among many others, four UEFA Champions League titles.