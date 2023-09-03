Fans have hailed Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the 20-year-old's brilliant start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham joined Los Blancos from Borrusia Dortmund on June 14, signing a six-year deal worth a total fee of €133.9 million. The England international inherited the No. 5 shirt, paying homage to the iconic Zinedine Zidane.

Bellingham was once again on the scoresheet yesterday (September 2), scoring a 95th winner to help Real Madrid defeat Getafe at home in their La Liga matchup. Borja Mayoral had given the away team the lead in the 11th minute before Joselu leveled the scores in the 47th minute.

This goal took Jude Bellingham's total tally to five goals and one assist in just four appearances. He has also netted against the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo, and Almeria.

In the process of his great run of form, the 20-year-old has matched a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2009. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had the same number of goal contributions as Bellingham at the start of his Real Madrid tenure, paving the way for a legendary career.

Fans reacted jubilantly on X after Bellingham scored the winner last night, with some labeling him as the signing of the summer. Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

Jude Bellingham's win earned Los Blancos three vital points. They are currently at the summit of the standings with 12 points from four games.

Jude Bellingham sends beautiful message to Real Madrid fans following 2-1 win against Getafe

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was on the scoresheet once again as he scored a 95th winner to help the club defeat Getafe 2-1 at home. He later credited the Santiago Bernabeu faithful for their support as they serenaded him with 'Hey Jude' following the goal.

The No. 5 spoke with Real Madrid TV after the game and said (via Managing Madrid):

“It’s the noisiest. The moment of the goal is the loudest thing I’ve ever heard. When they sang ‘Hey Jude’ I wanted to stop and listen to them. My legs were shaking. They signed me for moments like that."

He also gave his verdict on the game:

“You had to be very patient. The match was a bit hectic. The rivals were on top of us... I’m seeing the second plays well, and I saw Lucas put the shot together. My goal wasn’t the prettiest, but it’s a lot of mental work to figure out where the ball might land. That noise from the stadium was impressive."

Jude Bellingham has been deployed as a central attacking midfielder by Carlo Ancelotti and he has looked like he has been playing at Real Madrid for years!

He had an impressive outing against Getafe as he completed 48 out of his 53 passes (91% accuracy). Moreover, he created three chances and made two recoveries to round off a solid performance.

Jude Bellingham will be aiming to carry on his great form for Los Blancos in their next game against Real Sociedad on September 17, after the international break.