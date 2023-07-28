“Me and him would just be boxing every game” – Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher makes hilarious claim on hypothetically playing with Everton star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently admitted he would end up boxing Everton's Jordan Pickford if they were to ever play in the same team.

Carragher was a one-man club during his football career. He plied his trade as a centre-back for the Reds between 1996 and 2013, making 737 appearances in all competitions and helping win 11 major trophies for the club.

The Liverpool hero never shared the pitch with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with the latter making his debut almost three years after Carragher's retirement. However, this hasn't stopped some form of conflict between the two, seeing how both hail from opposing camps in Merseyside.

Carragher was asked by The Scouse House host Andy Roach about his thoughts on Roy Keane being harsh on goalkeepers even when they perform well during a recent episode.

The Sky Sports pundit replied (via Liverpool Echo):

"I used to hate people saying ‘he’s a good shot-stopper’. I’m like ‘oh my god, he’s a good shot-stopper? I f****** hope so!’"

He added:

"That is like the most basic requirement of a goalkeeper. If he’s not good at stopping shots, what is he doing in the goal? Talk about using his feet, communication, catching - whatever. That’s the basics. Which one isn’t a good shot-stopper? Every goalkeeper gets described as a good shot-stopper."

This led to Carragher claiming he would never be able to team with Pickford:

"Then goalkeepers coming out screaming and shouting when they have to make a save, Could you imagine having to play in front of Jordan Pickford?"

He hilariously concluded:

"I watch him now for Sky and I’m like honest to god, me and him would just be boxing every game. Get back in goal and shut up! Honest to god!"

Jordan Pickford has drawn the ire of numerous Liverpool fans in the past, particularly for his horror tackle on Virgil van Dijk in 2020. That led to the Reds' centre-back missing the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Thiago Alcantara expected to remain at Liverpool this summer: Reports

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is expected to remain at Anfield this summer. The Spaniard can play numerous roles in midfield for the Reds and will be integral for them next season.

The Reds have lost a lot of experience in their midfield after former skipper Jordan Henderson recently joined Al-Ettifaq. Moreover, Fabinho is expected to sign for Al-Ittihad, leaving Jurgen Klopp and Co. with lesser options in the center of the park.

Since signing for Liverpool in the 2020-21 season, Thiago has struggled with various injury issues, limiting him to just 97 appearances in all competitions. With his contract expiring next summer, the 32-year-old was reportedly considering options from Barcelona and the Middle East.

However, as per Ornstein, he is set to remain with the club. He is currently recovering from a long-term injury and is expected to be fit by the end of September.