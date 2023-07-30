“Me and Leo dream of retiring together” - Barcelona legend makes bold Lionel Messi claim when asked about potential reunion at Inter Miami

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez said that he and Lionel Messi dream of retiring together. Suarez made this claim when he was asked about potentially joining MLS club Inter Miami.

Suarez currently plays for Brazilian club Gremio, while Messi has joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent.

When asked whether he would join Messi in the Miami-based outfit, the former Barcelona striker said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Me and Leo dream of retiring together.”

Suarez previously revealed that Inter Miami had held talks with Gremio over a potential move to the club. The Uruguayan, though, said that he was not approached personally by the MLS club.

Suarez said:

"I am clear that Inter Miami spoke with Gremio, and the club told them that I have a current contract. I can say that they did not speak to me."

Earlier this year, Luis Suarez said he and Lionel Messi had planned their lives together and wanted to retire together.

Speaking about his former Barcelona teammate, the striker said (via Barca Universal):

"Messi and I ending our careers together? We have been thinking about it since 2018. Leo and I planned our whole life together. We wanted to retire at Barca and then play one more year, but in MLS... Football changes. I left Barca, then he left."

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi's record together at Barcelona

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi became teammates when the former joined Barcelona from Liverpool in the 2014–15 season. Along with Neymar, they formed one of the most fearsome trios in world football, named 'MSN'.

Suarez and Messi had a lethal understanding on the pitch, and they often tormented opponents with their link-up. The pair played 258 matches together, combining for 99 goals.

Suarez and Messi were part of the Barca team that won the European treble in the 2014–15 season. Apart from their on-field chemistry, Messi and Suarez share a great bond off the pitch as well and are very close friends.