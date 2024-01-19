“Media hypes it up a little bit more than probably everybody else or us within the team” - Lionel Messi’s teammate on Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have entertained fans across the globe for most of the 21st century. The two arch-rivals dominated club football in Europe, vying for the highest team and individual honours for nearly two decades.

Both players left Europe in 2023, with Ronaldo joining Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League, while Messi signed for Inter Miami in USA's Major League Soccer. Both players have continued to dominate their respective leagues. Fans will soon to get to enjoy another moment of rivalry when the two clash on February 1.

Al Nassr play Inter Miami in a friendly at the Kindgom Arena in Riyadh. While fans are excited and are talking up the old rivalry, along with the media, Messi's teammate and Inter Miami midfielder Julian Gressel has given his take on the matter: He said (via Favian Renkel on X):

"The matchup against (Al Nassir) I mean, everybody always talks about Messi or Ronaldo and all those types of things, so, I think, the media hypes it up a little bit more than probably everybody else or we us within the club and then within the team."

Lionel Messi has 22 goals and 12 assists in 36 games against Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese netting 21 goals and providing one assist in 36 games against the former.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed success in 2023

After leaving Manchester United by mutual consent in December 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Al Nassr in January 2023. He went on a goal scoring spree for the rest of the year, netting 54 goals in 59 games for club and country.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. He scored 11 goals and five assists in 14 games, helping them win their first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup.

Messi also won the 2023 Ballon d'Or and the 2023 FIFA The Men's Best Player of the Year awards.