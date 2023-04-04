"Media have published some fallacious stories” – Georgina Rodriguez hits out at ‘false’ claims about her kids after Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi move

Al-Nassr megastar Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram last night (April 3) to deny all claims that her children were being bullied or mistreated in school, instead declaring that they were content and had found loving friends.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have been in a long-term, loving relationship since 2016. The two first got acquainted with each other at a Gucci store in Madrid where Rodriguez worked as a saleswoman.

They currently reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with their five children: Cristiano Jr, Alana Martina, Mateo, Eva Maria, and Bella Esmeralda. The family have been there since January following Ronaldo's switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, after his dismal second stint at Manchester United.

After a slow first month, Cristiano Ronaldo found his happiness and form again in February and hasn't looked back since. In 10 appearances, he has scored nine goals and provided two assists, helping Al-Nassr get to second in the table, one point behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

The same could not be said for their children. Georgina Rodriguez reportedly spoke to Telemundo (via Daily Post), revealing that her children are being bullied at school:

"At school, there are times when they get hit. And they don’t defend themselves and they sink. The other day one of my children who had been hit. I received him and he started crying, ‘Mom!’. And I thought he had caught a hand. I tell him what’s wrong with you, what’s wrong with you ‘A child hit me’."

After this quickly went viral, she broke her silence last night on Instagram. She posted a long message on her story, stating what the truth was (via Quem):

"Some media outlets have published some fallacious stories about our children at school and I would like to say that these claims are ABSOLUTELY FALSE. Our children go to a fantastic school with wonderful professionals. We really appreciate the amazing work they do for us as family, as parents and on a personal level."

She added:

"Our children found loving friends and are very happy in their new school in Riyadh. Fortunately, we always had great experiences in all countries and in all schools. We admire each one of them."

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reveals what life in Saudi Arabia is really like

Despite all the negativity circulating about their children, Georgina Rodriguez has given her honest opinion on life in Riyadh so far.

When asked how her family and Cristiano Ronaldo were adapting to life in Saudi Arabia after being in Europe for so long, she admitted that she loves life in Riyadh, even claiming that women are treated well there.

Georgina Rodriguez spoke to El Hormiguero (via Daily Post):

“It is a marvellous country. I have to admit I went there very conditioned by what people say about it and what you hear, but it is a very safe country, a real family place and they really look after women and their children. People are very generous and really thoughtful."

After initially living in the Kingdom Suite at the Four Seasons Hotel, Ronaldo and Co. currently reside in a luxurious house in a well-secured compound.

