“Medical tests now ongoing” - Fabrizio Romano claims Brentford are ‘set to sign’ Manchester United target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Brentford are set to sign Manchester United target, goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha as a free agent this summer. Strakosha left Lazio for free when his contract expired on June 30, 2022.

Following Dean Henderson’s transfer to Nottingham Forest, Manchester United are in the market for a second-choice keeper. In a recent report, 90min claimed that the Red Devils had their eyes on Thomas Strakosha.

The report further added that an agreement was all but in place for the 27-year-old keeper. Fabrizio Romano, however, has contradicted that report, saying that it is Brentford who are inching close to tying down the Albanian for good.

The Italian claimed that Strakosha’s medical was ongoing and upon completion, he would fulfill his dream of playing in the Premier League. He tweeted:

“Brentford FC are set to sign Thomas Strakosha on free transfer. It’s agreed and set to be completed with medical tests now ongoing, here we go.

“Strakosha left Lazio as free agent and he’s now heading to Premier League, his biggest dream.”

Strakosha, who is an excellent shotstopper, produced some fine performances for Lazio in the 2021-22 campaign. He took part in 31 games for the Italian outfit across competitions, keeping 11 cleansheets and conceding 36 goals.

Manchester United hero David de Gea could struggle under Erik ten Hag

Considering how much respect the Red Devils have for David de Gea, they are not expected to discard him soon. However, in Erik ten Hag’s system, he could turn out to be a glaring misfit.

The Spaniard is an impeccable shot-stopper, but he is not the most elegant when it comes to playing out of the back. Additionally, he rarely rushes out of his box, which can easily be dubbed one of his greatest weaknesses.

During his time with Ajax, Ten Hag mastered the art of playing out of the back. If he tries to implement a similar system at Old Trafford, he might not have much success with De Gea.

Since discarding him right away does not appear to be the solution, Manchester United might benefit from getting a backup keeper who’s good with the ball at his feet. That way, De Gea could remain an important member of the team and Ten Hag could start building for the future without upsetting the present.

