Meet Alecko Eskandarian, David Beckham’s ex-teammate who went on a date with Kim Kardashian 

David Beckham's former LA Galaxy teammate Alecko Eskandarian once went on a blind date with American media personality Kim Kardashian in a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode.

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham made a total of 98 appearances for MLS side LA Galaxy from 2007 to 2012. In 2010, Beckham and Alecko Eskandarian also played together against New York Red Bulls in a MLS match.

However, Eskandarian announced his retirement in the same year and after hanging his boots, he appeared on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to the Sun, Kim Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner was the one who settled the date.

"I absolutely love [Armenian men]. [But] I don’t know if this one worked out that well," Kardashian said about the date on Twitter.

"Thank you @KimKardashian for being a fun date and a down to earth person, I had a great time and have nothing but good things to say about u," Eskandarian tweeted about the episode.

Alecko Eskandarian was a part of LA Galaxy for a significantly short time as he spent the majority of his professional career at another MLS club, DC United.

David Beckham and Kim Kardashian pictured together at Inter Miami game

Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, earlier this year, MLS has become a celebrity attraction. Several famous figures such as Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, DJ Khaled, and others have been spotted in the audience supporting and cheering for the Herons.

Hence, in July, when the Argentine playmaker was starring for Inter Miami in their remarkable Leagues Cup campaign, Kim Kardashian also joined the attendance at DRV PNK Stadium.

After the match, a picture was uploaded by David Grutman on his social media account, where Kardashian and David Beckham were together. In addition to the two, Victoria Beckham and her kids, Harper and Cruz, were also a part of the snap. Reacting to the image, Kardashian commented "Legendary."