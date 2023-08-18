Meet Alessia Russo, the 24-year-old England star whose father is a record goalscorer at non-league club

The England Lionesses' joint top-scorer, Alessia Russo, has been in blazing form in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. She also played a crucial role in England's win over Australia in the semi-final. However, only some of her fans are aware of her family background and her father's goal-scoring record.

Russo was born on February 8, 1999, in Maidstone, England. She represented the North Carolina Tar Heels women's soccer team in her college days. Consequently, following her impressive performance in college football, she was signed by Manchester United in 2020.

Russo played 59 matches for the Red Devils and scored 26 goals in three seasons. Moreover, after being a part of all the young national teams, she made her senior debut for the England Lionesses in 2020.

The English attacker has been in great form since, as she set an international record by completing an 11-minute hat trick in a 20-0 World Cup qualifier win over Latvia.

Alessia Russo has also scored three goals in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup, alongside Lauren James and Lauren Hemp.

Considering her success in the sport, it's interesting to know that she wasn't interested in playing football in her early days. It was her father who wanted her to play the beautiful game.

The English attacker's family was interested in football, as her father, Mario Russo, is the all-time top goalscorer for non-league side Met Police FC. Moreover, her brothers, Giorgio and Luca, have also played non-league football for a significant time.

She started her career as a goalkeeper and a defender but later transitioned into an attacker. Now, because of her reliability and consistency, she has become a starter in Sarina Wiegman's England Lionesses.

England Lionesses attacker Alessia Russo joins Arsenal from Manchester United

After being a crucial part of Manchester United for three years, Alessia Russo decided this year to sign a new contract with their Premier League rivals, Arsenal. The Gunners initially tried to sign the 24-year-old in January, but they finally completed the signing in July.

“I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get going. I want to win trophies – as does everyone in this club. I can’t wait to get stuck in and grow as a player – it’s a new challenge and a new environment,” Alessia Russo said on the official website.

Arsenal women's head coach Jonas Eidevall also heaped praise on the young attacker, as he affirmed that "she's one of the best forwards in the world."

However, before returning to club football, she has a final task to complete at the ongoing mega event. She'll play a crucial role for England Lionesses in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

They will take on Spain, on Sunday, August 20, at Stadium Australia in Sydney. The Spanish team defeated Sweden 2-1 in their semi-final. It promises to be an enthralling affair.