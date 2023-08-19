Meet Antoine Semenyo, Bournemouth striker who scored against Liverpool and dreams of becoming like Premier League cult hero 

AFC Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo got the opening goal against Liverpool as his Cherries side capitalised on their strong start against the Reds.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold gave away the ball cheaply in midfield, Dominic Solanke's shot was blocked before the rebound fell to Semenyo, who slotted it home.

Semenyo joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in the January transfer window last season for a fee of £9 million plus £1.5 million in add-ons. The South Coast side beat off competition from the likes of Crystal Palace to secure the Ghanaian's services on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 23-year-old has opened up about replicating the achievements of former Ghana attacker Asamoah Gyan. While he was born in England, he switched nationality last year to represent the African side.

“I used to watch him when he came to AFCON competitions and the World Cup. He was such a big player and I dream to be exactly like him," he told GHANAweb, as quoted by Pulse.

Since his arrival, he has bagged one goal in 12 appearances for Bournemouth.

Liverpool complete first-half comeback after early goal from Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool trailed early but managed to grab the lead

Liverpool shrugged off a poor start early on to take the lead against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. The Reds had some nervy moments and went down in the third minute when Antoine Semenyo's finish hit the back of the net.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men grew into the game, eventually turning the tide against the visitors. It was Luis Diaz who bagged the equaliser, completing an acrobatic finish in the box from a deflected pass from Diogo Jota.

Dominik Szoboszlai was then fouled in the box by Joe Rothwell, handing Liverpool a penalty. Mohamed Salah stepped up and had his spot-kick saved by Neto, but the rebound fell kindly for the Egyptian who made it 2-1.