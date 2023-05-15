Meet Clara Wahlqvist, Arsenal cult hero Nicklas Bendtner’s girlfriend who’s a former Miss Universe Sweden winner

Arsenal cult hero Nicklas Bendtner is a character in his own right. He's in a relationship with Swedish model Clara Wahlqvist. The Danish striker was previously in a relationship with Philine Rhoetstorff.

Rhoetstroff reportedly had a fling with Hollywood superstar Tom Holland. Bendtner has since settled with Wahldqvist, who's a former Miss Universe Sweden winner.

The model has close to 50,000 followers on Instagram and regularly wows fans with her sizzling pictures. Apart from uploading a host of selfies, she can also be seen spending time with her dog.

Wahlqvist also joins Bendtner in his adventures from time to time. The former striker, who made 171 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 47 goals and providing 22 assists, is a man of many tastes.

He likes to do wine tasting and take part in various adventures. The former player, who last represented FC Copenhagen before retiring, has also had his fair share of troubles.

However, the Dane has mellowed down recently. One might deduce that Wahlqvist's company has given him the mental peace he might have once lacked.

When former Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner opened up on his gambling habit

Nicklas Bendtner had a nasty habit of gambling, among other vices. He has reportedly blown away over £5.4 million gambling. The Dane lost £400,000 in a single night at a London casino.

The incident happened in 2011 when the former player was at Arsenal. The then 23-year-old had the infamous gambling saga at a London casino. Recalling the same, he told The Guardian in 2020:

“I’m way too drunk to sit at a table. That much I get. But roulette is a different matter. Red, black, red, black. How hard can it be?"

He added:

“After 90 minutes I’ve lost £400,000. Money I don’t have. My bank account is overdrawn and I’m bankrupt if my luck doesn’t turn. I stagger into the loos and splash water on my face. Then I find a cashier and get another £50,000 of chips.”

Being a professional footballer at a club like the Gunners comes with money and fame. Hence, it's not easy for everyone to keep their mind in check. Bendtner certainly failed to do so and eventually failed to realise the potential he showed.

Poll : 0 votes