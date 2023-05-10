Meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's twin bodyguards who protect their family and drive their luxury cars

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend and “Soy Georgina” (I am Georgina) star Georgina Rodriguez enjoy unimaginable fame and popularity.

Unfortunately, risk comes hand in hand with such fanfare, which is why the couple has top-of-the-line security detail, spearheaded by twin brothers Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro.

According to ElDesmarque, Sergio and Jorge have been serving as Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s bodyguards since the Portuguese’s second spell at Manchester United.

They're believed to be close to the couple and their family and accompany them to all public events. In the Soy Georgina Netflix documentary, they are captured carrying out many chores for the family. They are seen keeping an eye on Ronaldo’s children at the Madrid Amusement Park, accompanying Georgina Rodriguez to concerts and even parking the 38-year-old’s luxury cars.

Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro fought in Afghanistan as part of the Portuguese army posted in the country. They also served the Policia de Seguranca Publica (PSP) before leaving their post to work for Ronaldo and his family. In 2021, the Portuguese Justice questioned whether they had a license to work as private security, but the issue has since been resolved.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Damn, everyone is ok...but one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguards lost control and crashed his $2.5 million Bugatti Veyron into a wall this week in Majorca. Damn, everyone is ok...but one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguards lost control and crashed his $2.5 million Bugatti Veyron into a wall this week in Majorca. https://t.co/LoMkNOfMxo

In June 2022, one of the twins reportedly crashed Ronaldo’s €2.5 million Bugatti Veyron in Majorca.

He lost control of the car while trying to park it and crashed into a wall. The fact that the Real Madrid legend still did not lose his cool shows how important Sergio and Jorge Ramalheiro are to him and his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reveals her diet plan

In an interview with Women's Health magazine, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez shared details about her diet. She said that her diet is mostly healthy but that she has a soft corner for sweets.

She said:

“For me, eating is a pleasure. I'm not the type of person who likes some things and never eats others. I follow a varied and balanced diet, but I also have my whims. 85% of my food is healthy - I follow a diet Mediterranean -and 15% are pleasures, and if they are sweet, the better.”

Georgina, a fitness enthusiast, showed glimpses of her workout routine in the second season of Soy Georgina. She is one of the brand ambassadors of the renowned activewear brand Alo Yoga.

Poll : 0 votes