Meet Emil and Oscar, Manchester United-bound Rasmus Hojlund’s twin brothers who could face Red Devils next season

Manchester United-bound Rasmus Hojlund could face his twin brothers, Emil and Oscar, in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Danish striker, who had a productive campaign last term for Austrian club Stam Gruz and Serie A side Atalanta, is set to complete a £72 million switch to Old Trafford. He will pen a five-year contract, with the option to extend his deal for further another year.

Hojlund will become yet another big money signing for the Red Devils this summer after the club have already roped in Mason Mount from Chelsea and Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Dane's arrival is set to give Marcus Rashford, who scored 30 goals across competitions last season, some much-needed support.

The 20-year-old could face his brothers Oscar and Emil in the Champions League next season. Both of them made their debuts for Danish club FC Copenhagen in the second qualifying round against Breoiablik and helped their team get an 8-3 aggregate win.

FC Copenhagen are set to go through two more rounds of qualifying stages to reach the group stages with the next phase being against Sparta Prague. Speaking to the media after the Danish club's recent win, Oscar said (via Manchester Evening News):

"You've been dreaming about it, so it was a hell of a redemption, and I'm incredibly proud of it. I looked forward to it a lot. It gives me goosebumps. It was amazing. I've been watching from the bench the last couple of times. So it's fantastic to finally come in and contribute to the team."

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Manchester United's plans to unveil Rasmus Hojlund

Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund has signed his contract with the Red Devils. The transfer expert has now reported that the club plan to unveil Hojlund at Old Trafford before their friendly game against RC Lens this weekend.

The Red Devils will play Lens on August 5 at Old Trafford in a friendly showdown. Hojlund can be expected to be unveiled before that match. Romano reported on his Twitter:

"More on Rasmus Højlund after contract signed few minutes ago. Manchester United plan to unveil the Danish striker as new striker at Old Trafford on Saturday before friendly game vs Lens."

After Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure last season, Manchester United brought in Wout Weghorst on loan as a potential replacement. The Dutchman, however, failed to live up to the club's expectations. Hojlund is expected to usher in a new era at the Old Trafford club.