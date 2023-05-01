Meet Eva Garcia, Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho’s pregnant girlfriend who is still a student

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and his girlfriend Eva Garcia recently revealed that they are expecting a child together. Garnacho and Garcia took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message after the announcement.

Garnacho and Garcia made their relationship public in 2021. Garcia is a student and splits her time between Spain and Cheshire, according to reports.

Garnacho and Garcia co-posted pictures on Instagram from the party where they revealed that they were expecting a child. They wrote in the caption:

"Where life begins, and love never ends... Planning your arrival and knowing you’re going to be here to complete our lives fills us with love and excitement. We can't explain how we feel to be able to fulfil our biggest dream together. We're counting down the days to meet you, Dad and Mom already love you so much Enzo."

A source close to the couple spoke further about their relationship and how happy they are to be welcoming a new member to the world. The source said (via The Sun):

"Alejandro and Eva are childhood sweethearts, they are totally in love. All of their family and friends are very happy and proud that they are expecting a baby. They have been living together for a while in a quiet part of Cheshire, enjoying a calm lifestyle and supporting each other since they arrived in England."

The source further added:

“It’s exciting news that has come early in their lives but they’ve got great support from both of their families and feel ready for this next step.”

Eva's family currently lives in Spain and she often visits them. However, she also spends a lot of time in Cheshire with Garnacho.

Alejandro Garnacho recently extended his Manchester United deal until 2028

Alejandro Garnacho has enjoyed a breakout season for Manchester United this season. Despite being only 18, the winger has enjoyed a stellar campaign with four goals and five assists in 29 matches across competitions.

The Spain-born Argentine recently signed a contract with the Red Devils, which will be valid until 2028. Speaking about the new deal and his ambitions moving forward, Garnacho said:

"When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest. I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family who have supported me every step of the way."

Garnacho is currently sidelined with an injury. However, there is no denying the player's special talent. He is expected to be an important part of Erik ten Hag's plans at Manchester United once fully fit.

