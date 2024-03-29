Meet Gabriely Miranda, Real Madrid-bound forward Endrick’s social media influencer girlfriend who is older than him

Gabriely Miranda is a 21-year-old social media influencer who is the girlfriend of Real Madrid-bound prodigy Endrick.

The 17-year-old striker has been creating waves with his incredible performances for Brazil. In addition to finding the back of the net against Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu, he also scored the game-winning goal at Wembley against England.

With girlfriend Gabriely Miranda at his side, his personal life is also thriving alongside his football. Miranda is a model and social media influencer from Sao Paulo, Brazil. She has a sizable Instagram following, more than 500,000 users, thanks to her partnerships with several well-known businesses.

Gabriely's support for Endrick was visible during Brazil's match against Spain, as the pair showed public display of affection afterwards in the stands. She is not just the 17-year-old's partner but also a supporter, often spotted at games cheering for Palmeiras, his current team.

Gabriely has an impressive portfolio in social media and fashion. She has partnered with firms in the sports, jewelry, eyewear, and apparel industries by using her influence.

Real Madrid-bound Endrick talks about scoring at Wembley

Brazil beat England 1-0 thanks to a goal from teenage wonder Endrick. At Wembley Stadium, he scored his goal in the 80th minute of play with a close-range tap-in.

At the age of 17 years and 246 days, he became the youngest male player to score an international goal at Wembley.

Being the youngest player to score for the Brazilian national team since Ronaldo Nazario in 1994, the 17-year-old's incredible achievement is reminiscent of the early career of the Brazilian icon. He is also set to join Real Madrid, where Ronaldo played.

Endrick expressed his emotions after the game to Globo, stating (via CNN):

“It’s a unique feeling. I’m still processing it. I’m not much of a crier, I’m holding back, but it’s something unique and I’m very happy.”

In addition to his accomplishments, Endrick has agreed to a €70 million move with Real Madrid, and he will join the team upon turning 18. This is set to be a massive moment in his career, going from Palmeiras to a major European powerhouse.

He has already broken records at Palmeiras, being the team's youngest player to make his debut and score a goal. In addition, he has also won numerous trophies with the club at every age group. He will be hoping he can continue his career at the Santiago Bernabeu with the same progress.