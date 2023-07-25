Meet Giulia Gwinn, Germany women’s team star who turned down naked cover shoot for Playboy magazine

Giulia Gwinn, a talented member of Germany's women's football team, recently came into focus for a major decision she made. Turning down a coveted opportunity for a naked cover shoot with Playboy magazine, Gwinn has chosen to focus on her commitment to her nation's football team.

Having suffered a knee injury in October, she couldn't participate in the team's recent matches in Australia and New Zealand. However, that didn't deter her from contributing in a unique way as she joined the panel of a TV company as a pundit for the ongoing Women's World Cup.

Clad in a stylish red dress and white trainers, Giulia Gwinn showcased her passion for the sport as she watched Germany's opening clash in the Women's World Cup. The match proved to be a roaring success for the German side, who secured a massive 6-0 victory in Melbourne over Morocco.

The Playboy shoot was intended to promote the Women's World Cup. Gwinn revealed why she had rejected the offer. Speaking to AS (via GOAL), the German midfielder explained:

"I respect Playboy as a journalistic product, but then I prefer to present myself as a footballer on the field."

It has undoubtedly drawn attention to previous instances involving German stars and the magazine.

The German football community carries awkward memories of a past cover shoot with Playboy featuring five female players from the Under-20 squad before the 2011 World Cup. The consequences of that photoshoot have been a topic of discussion ever since.

Annika Doppler, Kristina Gessat, Ivana Rudelic, Julia Simic, and Selina Wagner were the players who posed for the publication on that occasion. They reportedly encountered difficulties in progressing their playing careers after that.

In fact, according to The Sun, it was even rumored that Simic's potential move to Manchester City fell apart due to the photographs. Ultimately, she found herself playing for Turbine Potsdam, Wolfsburg, and Freiburg, before venturing to West Ham and AC Milan. But her international appearances remained limited to only two caps.

These memories have since lingered, likely influencing Gwinn's decision to pass on the opportunity to feature on Playboy, keen to maintain her focus on her playing career.

As Giulia Gwinn continues as a pundit during the Women's World Cup, German fans will be looking forward to her punditry in the upcoming matches of their team.

Giulia Gwinn misses out on Germany's World Cup squad due to injury

Giulia Gwinn

Germany's manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg unveiled her 28-player squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Australia and it was missing a few prominent names. Most notably, Giulia Gwinn was not a part of the squad due to an unfortunate knee injury.

However, they might not miss her talents too much. With the talented Alexandra Popp, who boasts of an impressive 127 caps, leading the team as captain, Germany is determined to make their mark on the global stage.

The squad announced by Voss-Tecklenburg includes 20 out of the 23 players who finished as runners-up in the 2022 European Championship. Although Gwinn, one of the outstanding performers last year, would've earned a place in all likelihood, she failed to recover in time.

Notably, Germany holds the distinction of being the only country to have triumphed in both the men's and women's World Cup. Having beaten Morocco in the opener, they have a good chance of securing the coveted trophy once more.