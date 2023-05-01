Meet Hellen Telles: Manchester United defender’s sister went from model to FIFA licensed football agent 

Manchester United loanee Alex Telles' sister Hellen recently became a licensed FIFA agent. Hellen founded her own sports management agency, H13 Sports, in 2017.

The Brazilian defender currently plays for Sevilla on loan from United. The left-back has been represented by Pini Zahavi's Gol International during his career. However, Telles now appears to be working with his sister Hellen's company.

After receiving the license from FIFA, Hellen let fans know via an Instagram post. She wrote (via The Sun):

"Officially Licensed FIFA Agent! Few will have the real notion of what this means to me. This title is the seal of 9 years of construction and daily struggle for recognition. I entered the world of football uninvited, despite being born into a family that breathes it 24 hours a day."

Hellen further added:

"I needed to kick the door, make myself present, earn merit. I need to contradict suspicious looks, dodge disrespectful comments, run away from futile approaches… to be seen, but more than that: to be respected. And I keep doing that, every day."

Apart from her career as an agent, Hellen also works as a model. It took her nine years of arduous work to be recognized by FIFA. Speaking about the task of being a female agent in the world of football, Hellen said:

"Being a woman here is like this: I enter meeting rooms out of curiosity but I only stay, and I return, because of my competence and my principles. None of that I won. ANYTHING. I deserve to be here because I understand this thing called football and I'm not afraid to say that."

