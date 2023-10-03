Meet Joao Klauss, the Brazilian forward who is only behind Lionel Messi in terms of 2023 jersey sales in MLS

Major League Soccer (MLS) have announced that Brazilian forward Joao Klauss is only second behind Lionel Messi for Adidas jersey sales during the 2023 season. Missouri-based Television station KMOV did the research to come up with the results.

Klauss currently plays for St. Louis SC as a striker. Despite missing a considerable amount of time due to injury, Klauss has proven to be a fan favorite as his shirt sales show.

The 26-year-old wears #9 for his club side and has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances in the MLS this season. He has also managed to bag two assists.

Before joining St. Louis, Klauss played in several European leagues, representing teams like TSG Hoffenheim, Standard Liege and LASK among others.

While Lionel Messi finishing atop the standing in terms of jersey sales isn't surprising, Klauss' presence as number two is significant as the MLS have other star players like Carlos Vela, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and others.

Klauss' side St. Louis SC are currently leading the charge in the Western Conference of the MLS, stacking up 56 points from 32 games this term. They look well on course to seal a spot in the 2023 play-offs.

Can Lionel Messi's Inter Miami make the MLS play-offs?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami find themselves in a tough spot in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. They have 33 points from 30 matches and sit 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Tata Martino's team are five points and five places behind New York City FC, who currently occupy the final play-off spot. Inter Miami were held to a 1-1 draw in their latest game against New York City FC.

Messi is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and his absence could hinder the Herons' chances of making the play-offs.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has proven to be a pivotal figure in the team's attack, scoring 11 goals and setting up five more in 12 appearances. He has scored once and assisted twice in four MLS appearances so far.

Tata Martino's team will return to action on October 5 to lock horns against Chicago Fire. The Herons have very little room for error if they are to seal a play-off spot.