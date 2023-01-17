Meet Jorge Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s late father who was a cocaine and cannabis kingpin

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular footballers in history, but the story around his partner Georgina Rodriguez remains somewhat of a mystery. The couple met in 2017 when the Argentine model worked in a Gucci store.

Ronaldo, 37, visited the shop, and they locked eyes, and from then on, their relationship grew when he sent her a message inviting her on a date. His life story is one that most footballing fans know about.

"The day I met Cristiano I go to work. I arrive at Gucci and, when I'm leaving the store, I see a very handsome man appear. "I stopped and started to feel like tickles in the stomach and I said, 'But hey, what's wrong with me?'" Georgina Rodriguez said:"The day I met Cristiano I go to work. I arrive at Gucci and, when I'm leaving the store, I see a very handsome man appear. "I stopped and started to feel like tickles in the stomach and I said, 'But hey, what's wrong with me?'" https://t.co/G4NSoOLkjl

Yet, Georgina Rodriguez's story differs from Cristiano Ronaldo's, particularly regarding her late father. His name was Jorge Rodriguez, and he was also Argentine.

He spent 10 years in prison due as a convicted cocaine and cannabis kingpin, per the Sun. Jorge Rodriguez served time in Spanish jail for two offenses. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2003 for plotting a failed operation to smuggle more than £100,000 worth of 83 percent pure cocaine from Spain to France.

The Argentine was freed on license but was sent back to jail in 2008 for smuggling £1 million of cannabis resin from Morocco to Spain as part of a group. He was handed a two-year term and was released in 2013. Jorge Rodriguez died in 2019, aged 70, due to reported complications from a stroke he suffered two-and-a-half years prior.

Georgina Rodriguez thanks Saudi Arabia for welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo and the family to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in style at Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January on a two-year deal worth over a reported £160 million a year. He left Manchester United by mutual consent in November last year.

The Portuguese icon became the biggest name to join the Saudi Pro League, and his welcome ceremony was a sight to behold. His name was paraded all around Al Nassr's Mrsool Park Stadium. Pyrotechnics were let off as he entered the field with Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

It was a moment to cherish for Cristiano Ronaldo, who claimed to have written his chapter in Europe and was now eyeing success in the Middle East. He will do so alongside his Argentine partner. She was humbled by the support shown by Saudi Arabia upon Ronaldo's and the family's arrival, posting on Instagram:

"Thank you so much Saudi Arabia for such an amazing welcome. We are extremely excited for this new adventure with (Al Nassr) and we’d like to say thank you to everyone that made it happen. I’m really grateful to see you (Ronaldo) super excited and walking, hand in hand, in the same direction towards a bright future."

Georgina Rodriguez will get the opportunity to watch her other half for the first time in Saudi this week. A mix of Al Nassr and Al-Hilal talent take on Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly on Thursday (January 19).

