Former Barcelona star Jose Manuel Pinto has had an interesting career turn. The goalkeeper, who primarily served as the No. 2 goalkeeper behind Victor Valdes, has turned into a renowned musician and Zumba teacher.

Pinto was part of the 2009 squad that won the treble under Pep Guardiola. After making his mark with Celta Vigo, he secured a move to the Catalan giants where he won multiple trophies as the club enjoyed a highly successful period.

Following his Barcelona stint, Pinto eventually retired from the sport in 2014. Having already set up his own record label Wahin Makinacioes in 2000, he eventually adopted the moniker 'Wahin' and built himself a music studio.

He has been quite successful in his music career. His tune 'Papi Papi' made it onto the soundtrack of Ride Along 2, a Hollywood comedy featuring Kevin Hart and rapper Ice Cube.

In 2017, his track La Habana was featured in the wildly successful Fast and Furious franchise in the movie 'The Fate of the Furious'. This enabled the song to reach the top 10 of the Billboard charts and sold well in Latin America. He also won a Latin Grammy for his work as an engineer on Spanish popstar Nina Pastori's album.

Barcelona midfielder off Manchester United radar

Frenkie de Jong was a long-time target for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are set to withdraw from their long-standing pursuit of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. According to Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo, the Red Devils, who had an agreement with the club last year for the player, have decided against pursuing him further.

The Dutchman has carved out a vital role for himself after being considered for sale by manager Xavi last season. In fact, he has been named as one of the four club captains this season, alongside Sergi Roberto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Ronald Araujo.

With Barcelona believed to be in financial trouble, reports from Spain claimed that de Jong could be sold to alleviate the situation. However, it is now clear that the Blaugrana value the player highly, making him one of the untouchable figures at the club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag managed De Jong at Ajax and was keen on a reunion with the player. However, he is set to stay at Barcelona. He has a contract that expires in the summer of 2026 and also has a €400 million release clause in his contract.