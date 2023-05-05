Meet Kate Ferdinand, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand’s pregnant wife who shot to fame through TV reality show

Kate Ferdinand, wife of Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, gained fame through her role in the popular reality TV show, "The Only Way is Essex" (Towie). Born on June 3, 1991, in Essex, Kate worked as a Business Support Manager at a bank before landing her break on the reality show.

With a net worth of around £1.1 million, Kate is not only known for her TV work but also for her numerous business interests. She is a director of Bromley-based business Dolly Donuts and has invested in the company.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand tied the knot in September 2019 at the luxurious D Maris Bay hotel in Marmaris, Turkey. The couple had a pre-wedding party on September 26, followed by the main event the next day. Rio's daughter served as the Maid of Honor, and the couple concluded their three-day wedding celebrations with a pool party.

The couple has recently announced that they are expecting their second child together (via The Sun). Kate shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing how much both she and the Manchester United legend wanted another child. Kate secretly filmed the heart-warming moment they told Rio Ferdinand's children, about the pregnancy. The kids reacted with joy and excitement at the prospect of welcoming a new sibling.

Kate joined the cast of Towie in 2015. Her first appearance on the show was during the Marbella special, where she appeared in a bikini. Already friends with cast members Chloe Lewis and Gemma Collins, she eventually decided to leave the show to focus on her business interests.

"I felt like a bloody good side chick" - Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate Ferdinand reveals insecurity before tieing the knot with the United legend

Rio Ferdinand's wife Kate had a heart to heart about her feelings before getting hitched with the Red Devils legend. She revealed that she did not feel very important before marrying the former centre-back.

Kate even went on to reveal that she was also mistaken for Ferdinand's late wife, Rebecca (who passed away due to breast cancer at age 35) in the early days of their relationship. She said on her Blended Podcast (via the Mirror):

"I'm secure but what used to happen is I was dating you, we might have been engaged but I wasn’t your wife. "So whenever you talk about your wife everyone would say Rebecca."

She added:

"I kind of felt like I was this side woman, I felt like a bloody good side chick looking after your three kids. Everyone was saying your wife, your wife, your wife.

However, she later said that she felt secure after getting married.

"Now I am your wife, I feel very secure and yeah the wedding changed a lot for me so I can deal with things like now."

Kate and Rio Ferdinand are co-parents to four children - Tia, Tate, Lorenz and Cree, with a baby girl on the way.

