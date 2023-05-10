Meet Maria Julia Mazalli, Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr’s girlfriend who was famous in Brazil even before dating him

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior's girlfriend Maria Julia Mazalli was famous even before meeting the Brazilian footballer. Maria shot to fame through her activities on social media as an influencer.

She posts content on Instagram regarding fashion and lifestyle. However, the bulk of Maria's fame came when she participated in the Brazilian reality show De Ferias Com o Ex.

She started dating Vinicius back in 2019. Fans speculated a relationship between the pair after seeing a selfie on them. The Real Madrid superstar, however, has never revealed how he met Maria and the backstory of their relationship.

Vinicius Junior scored a wonder goal during Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Vinicius Junior celebrates his goal vs. Manchester City FC in the first leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League

The latest UEFA Champions League semi-finals clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City ended in a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior gave the Spanish side the lead with a spectacular goal from outside the box in the 36th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne, however, matched the quality of the Brazilian's goal when he equalized for Manchester City in the second half. With the first leg ending in a stalemate, there is all to play for in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on May 17.

Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the game, telling the media after the match (via Los Blancos' website):

"We could have won it, we deserved to, but these things happen. We come away with positive feelings ahead of the return leg because we played the game well. In the opening 20 minutes they had a lot of the ball but they didn't cause us problems."

He added:

“It's normal for Manchester City to have possession, but that shouldn't drive us mad. We got the goal and from then on, we played really well, controlling the game and creating opportunities. We're very pleased with how we went about the game and I hope to see a repeat performance in the return leg."

Los Blancos are aiming to reach the final of the tournament for the second successive season. They are the current defending champions. However, beating Manchester City at the Etihad would not be an easy task by any means.

