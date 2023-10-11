Meet Mark Wood, Victoria Beckham's high-school boyfriend and ex-fiance who dated her before Spice Girls' breakthrough

Before getting married to David Beckham, Victoria Beckham was in a relationship with Mark Wood during her time in high school.

David and Victoria started dating in 1997 and after almost two years of being together, they tied the knot in summer 1999. However, before dating the former Manchester United midfielder, she was romantically involved with Mark Wood, who was also her first fiance.

According to the Mirror, the two met for the first time at St Marys High in Cheshunt, when the former Spice Girls member was just 14 years old. Wood, meanwhile, was working for her parents' electrical company. However, things didn't work out between the two as they eventually parted ways.

Victoria Beckham said about the breakup (via Channel 4):

"It wasn't the right person for me, I wasn't enjoying myself, so that had to end. But I didn't give him the ring back either! I've still got it because it was a wicked ring. Isn't that horrible? It makes me sound really materialistic."

The English singer and fashion designer also talked about her engagement with her former boyfriend Mark Wood.

"For some reason, we got engaged. He was an alarm engineer. If only he'd stayed in that cupboard that I met him in at my mum's house," she said in the ITV documentary 'Being Victoria'.

After Victoria opened up about her past relationship and break-up, Wood also publicly called out the former Spice Girls member on a number of occasions, even after her marriage with David Beckham.

Mark Wood once spoke about his personal life with Victoria Beckham

In 1997, Mark Wood also addressed the reason behind his break-up with Victoria Beckham for the first time. He praised his ex-girlfriend and also stated that his relationship with the English fashion designer was special.

"It was a very special relationship. But that part of my life is over. It's sad because we were together for a long time. But she's got what she always wanted and I'm proud of her," Wood told The People.

After a time, Wood got annoyed by Victoria's public statements. As a result, he once discussed their sex life in the 2004 Channel 5 documentary titled 'Victoria Beckham's Secrets'.

"As they always say, revenge is a dish best-served cold. Mark has never spoken before in public about his relationship with Victoria but feels it is time to set the record straight. Mark was quite hurt by what she said and doesn't intend to spare Victoria's blushes," a reported from the channel said.

Nevertheless, Victoria Beckham eventually married David Beckham after they met for the first time in a charity match in 1997. The couple have been together for 24 years and have four children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.