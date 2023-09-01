Meet Marta Diaz, Manchester United loan signing Sergio Reguilon’s girlfriend who once went viral for posing n*ked in the bathtub

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon has just completed his deadline-day loan move to Manchester United, with the Old Trafford club confirming their fifth signing for the 2023/24 Premier League season.

As Reguilon's new destination has been announced, fans have also started showing their interest in the love life of the former Real Madrid youth product.

According to SportMob, Sergio Reguilon started dating Marta Diaz in 2019. Moreover, the couple made its first public appearance at Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio's wedding in the summer of the same year in Seville. Diaz also revealed that the pair lived away from each other during the lockdown period.

Marta Diaz was born on October 30, 2000, and she's a famous social media influencer and lifestyle blogger. She has more than three million followers on her Instagram, where she regularly posts about her lifestyle and day-to-day activities.

Marta Diaz has always strongly supported her boyfriend, Sergio Reguilon. She was also present in the stands during the Spaniard's unveiling at Atletico Madrid, where he was loaned last year. Hence, fans can also expect to see her during his unveiling at Manchester United.

Sergio Reguilon can potentially return to Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester United in January

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has made four signings in the summer transfer window: Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Altay Bayindir. However, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia joining the list of injuries, the Dutch manager had to make a new signing to solve the left-back issue.

Despite being a right-back Portuguese defender, Diogo Dalot fulfilled the left-back role for Manchester United last time out against Nottingham Forest. However, with the addition of Sergio Reguilon, the problem will be solved for the Red Devils for a while.

According to The Athletic, the Spainard's contract includes a break clause in which he can head back to Tottenham Hotspur in January if the injury crisis ends at Old Trafford. The 26-year-old hasn't played for the Spurs this season, so he will be eligible to play for Ange Postecoglou's side in January.