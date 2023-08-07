Meet Olivia and Nicole Giannella: Bikini-clad Italian models spotted with Kylian Mbappe as he enjoys downtime in Sardinia

In Sardinia, Kylian Mbappe sought solace amidst turbulent times at Paris Saint-Germain. Despite the unrest within the footballing realm, the young star appeared unruffled, relaxing with Italian models Olivia and Nicole Giannella.

This escape came in the wake of PSG's enigmatic decision to omit Mbappe from their pre-season roster, triggered by the superstar's refusal to sign a new contract. However, according to The Sun, those problems were overshadowed by the captivating allure of Sardinia.

Accompanying him were the brunettes, Olivia and Nicole Giannella, donned in gold and white bikinis.

Nicole and Olivia Giannella in Sardinia

According to Vocal Media, Olivia Giannella had humble beginnings in New Jersey, but her journey into the world of fashion found her at a quaint clothing boutique. Her portfolio has now expanded with an array of campaigns with global brands like Bumble, Revolve, Bebe and Pretty Little Thing.

Nicole Giannella has a modest yet devoted Instagram following with 8,000 followers, juxtaposed to her sister's soaring popularity at over 100,000. According to ThoughtNova, the twin sisters were born in 1997 in Italy, from where they had moved to New Jersey.

Real Madrid and PSG could reach an agreement for Kylian Mbappe

There appears to be a positive update regarding Real Madrid's potential acquisition of Kylian Mbappe. According to MARCA (via TheRealChamps), it is believed that the much-coveted French forward will join the Spanish giants, with PSG and Madrid poised to strike a favorable agreement.

The long-standing saga involving Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe has endured for several years, with the player's departure from Paris Saint-Germain seemingly imminent. Unlike previous instances, where the Spanish club pursued the talented forward, PSG are now the party looking to part ways with their prized asset.

The motivation behind this move is a desire to avoid losing Mbappe on a free transfer next summer, given the lack of progress in contract extension talks. The allure of Kylian Mbappe donning the iconic white jersey of Real Madrid has been nothing short of tantalizing, especially for fans.

Yet, amid the excitement and anticipation, uncertainties persist about the exact timing of the impending transfer. For Real Madrid, the situation presents a true win-win scenario. They find themselves in a favorable position to secure the services of Mbappe this summer, potentially replacing Karim Benzema. They could also bide their time and sign the French superstar as a free agent next summer.