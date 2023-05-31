Meet Oriana Sabatini: AS Roma attacker Paulo Dybala’s partner came out as bisexual 

AS Roma star Paulo Dybala's girlfriend Oriana Sabatini is a singer, model, and actress. The 24-year-old is the niece of former tennis player Gabriela Sabatini.

Sabatini has a massive social media following and boasts around 6 million followers on Instagram. She was once asked about her sexual orientation on an Argentine TV show. Sabatini replied, saying (via The Sun):

"Really? If I have to put a label on myself, I believe that, yes, I am."

On another occasion, Sabatini spoke about the matter, claiming that it's better to feel free and embrace her sexuality. She said:

"There is nothing more beautiful in life than to feel free. I don't know if I am a lesbian and I like women, or if I am bisexual, but I won't hold any prejudices about it."

Sabatini has been in a relationship with Paulo Dybala for several years. She also spoke about her plans to marry the AS Roma attacker on one occasion. Sabatini said:

"I would like to get married and Paulo knows it. Before becoming a mother, I would like to get married. I believe in the order of steps: courtship, cohabitation, marriage and motherhood."

She further added:

"Although we will never have guarantees, I am aware that this last decision is the only one that cannot be turned back and that it should be made with someone who makes us feel safe. In short, with whom we are ready to do anything."

Paulo Dybala has flourished under Jose Mourinho at AS Roma

Paulo Dybala joined AS Roma from Juventus at the start of the season. The Argentine has turned out to be one of the key attackers for Jose Mourinho's side this term.

The Argentine, who was a part of La Albiceleste's 2022 FIFA World Cup winning squad, has scored 17 goals and has provided eight assists in 37 matches across competitions this season.

The 29-year-old netted in the UEFA Europa League final as well. The Serie A giants played Sevilla in the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary. But the Italian outfit lost in penalties (4-1) after a 1-1 draw.

Poll : 0 votes