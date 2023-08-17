Meet Rachel Daly, the England Lionesses star who previously dated Australia and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr’s current girlfriend

The England Lionesses defeated Australia 3-1 on August 16 to reach their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup final. Following their win, football fans have been showing interest in knowing the stars of the England squad, including Rachel Daly.

Daly was born in Harrogate, England, and she started her footballing career at Leeds United. She played as an attacker for the United Soccer Leagues W-League sides. She found her way back to Europe after she was sent to West Ham United on a two-year loan from Houston Dash.

English women's Super League side, Aston Villa, signed her last summer. Her signing has been beneficial for the Villans, as she has scored 22 goals in 22 appearances for the club.

During her time in America, Rachel Daly was reportedly romantically involved with Kristie Mewis (via Mirror Football). After her separation from Mewis, she found love with Millie Turner in 2021. The couple spend quality time together and upload many pictures and snaps on their social media accounts.

On the other hand, Rachel Daly's ex-girlfriend, Kristie Mewis, is currently in a relationship with Australian skipper Sam Kerr. Their romance caught headlines when a few affectionate pictures of them resurfaced on the internet after the USA beat Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Kerr also uploaded a couple of pictures with Kristie Mewis, making their relationship public following the Australian's separation from Nikki Stanton. Since then, Kerr and Mewis have been living happily.

However, their past affairs caught attention again after the England Lionesses squared off against the Matildas in the 2023 Women's World Cup semi-final.

Kerr scored a wonderful goal to make it 1-1 for Australia. However, things went in the favor of Rachel Daly, as the England Lionesses eliminated Australia from the semi-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

England Lionesses will face Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup final

Despite losing 4-0 against Japan in the group stage, Spain managed to reach the final of the 2024 FIFA Women's World Cup in a dominant fashion. With wins over Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Sweden, Jorge Vilda's women are in the final, just one step away from writing a new chapter in history.

On the other side, the England Lionesses played a defensive game in all of their games. Sarina Wiegman's side later bamboozled Australia with an attacking approach in the semi-final fixture.

The final will be played on Sunday, August 20.

Both England and Spain have reached the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time. Hence, football fans will get to witness a new winner in the ninth edition of the tournament.