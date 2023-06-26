Meet Reza Parastesh, the Iranian Lionel Messi lookalike who allegedly tricked 23 women into having s*x with him

Iranian fan Reza Paratesh, who is famous for his resemblence to Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, reportedly conned 23 women into having sex with him. This is according to Spanish outlet MARCA.

Paratesh allegedly got a Messi fan to sleep with him back in 2019 purely based on his looks. However, Parateh has denied those allegations. He told Daily Star:

"Spreading this false news is unforgivable in my opinion. I don't have an international lawyer to pursue this matter and take it to court. This news affected my work and my public and social position adversely. This was the worst fake news they made for me and I even don't know why."

He added:

"Put yourself in my place. You’re living in a Muslim country and this false news is spread, what will happen? Do you know that this sentence carries the death penalty in my country? This will be a national disaster. Of course, many people would know that this was fake news and you won't find even one person who makes such a claim against me."

Paratesh was recently arrested by the police as well. Due to his newfound fame, the fan was mobbed by the police as he went in public. He has been arrested several times in Russia as well.

He even revealed that when Lionel Messi scored a spectacular last-ditch winner against Iran in the group stages of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, his father prohibited him from entering the house. Paratesh said:

"After Messi scored against Iran, my father did not allow me to enter the house."

Here's what Reza Paratesh said about Lionel Messi's retirement

At 36 years old, Lionel Messi is in the twilight of his career. He recently announced the decision to join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent, bringing his time in European football to an end.

Hence, it's fair to say that the legendary number 10 is nearing the end of his career. Paratesh, however, is not worried that it could affect him in any shape or form. He said:

"I thought about this a lot. It doesn't matter. I look like Messi. My name has remained in history as Reza Parastesh, who looks like Messi and it always stays like this."

Lionel Messi is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami, with an option to extend by another year, according to Sportico. He is also expected to continue playing for Argentina until at least next year's Copa America, but has not ruled out featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well.

