Meet Tolami Benson, Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend who doesn’t follow Arsenal superstar on Instagram 

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's relationship with Tolami Benson came to light recently. While the pair reportedly started dating in 2020, they kept their relationship private.

Benson is a very private person, as not much details about her occupation or personal life are known. She's a year older than Saka. Benson was born on December 3, 2000, while Saka was born on September 5, 2001.

Tolami Benson often shares snaps of herself donning the Arsenal jersey on social media. She has around 7,500 followers on Instagram. Benson was also seen in the stands of Qatar supporting England during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bukayo Saka apologises for penalty miss in West Ham draw

Bukayo Saka missed from the spot as Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League clash against West Ham United on Sunday (April 16). Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard scored to give the Gunners a two goal lead inside ten minutes before Said Benrahma pulled one back from the spot.

Saka missed the opportunity to restore the two-goal lead when he slotted his penalty wide of the mark. Jared Bowen made the Gunners rue that miss soon after by equalising in the 54th minute. Mikel Arteta's men hunted for a winner, but that wasn't to be.

Saka took to social media to apologise to fans for his miss, writing:

"Regardless of the outcome, I’ll always accept my responsibility. Apologies Gunners, I’ll do everything I can to make it right."

Mikel Arteta shared his take on the miss (via BBC):

“A player who takes penalties misses penalties. I don't know anyone who hasn't.”

Martin Odegaard added:

"These things happen; he has been brilliant all season and been clinical from the spot. But today was not the day for him. We win and lose together.”

While Bukayo Saka's miss might have cost the Gunners two points against West Ham, more often than not he has shouldered the responsibility of taking penalties well. Saka has also been instrumental for the Gunners this season.

The 21-year-old is one of Arteta's most in-form players. He has scored 13 goals and provided ten assists in 41 games across competitions this term.

